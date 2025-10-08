Connecticut Sun Sees Another Jump in Attendance for Home Games
The COVID season of 2020 required adjustment for the WNBA, including the Connecticut Sun. There were no home games.
Since then, the Sun has seen its attendance grow. Per the Hartford Business Journal (subscription required), attendance went up for the fourth straight season, though it was a modest increase.
The Sun averaged 8,653 fans per home game, up 2.4% from last season. Connecticut averaged 8,451 per game a year ago, which was ranked ninth in the WNBA.
Connecticut Sun Attendance
Coming out of the pandemic, the Sun was third in the WNBA in attendance in 2021, as they averaged 2,992 per game. With no more social distancing measures in 2022, attendance jumped to 5,712 per game, or 102,821 fans.
The Sun drew 6,244 fans per game in 2023, with 124,882 total fans. Connecticut was just below the WNBA average of 6,615. In 2024, not only did the average jump but the Sun had an attendance high of 19,125 when they played a home game at TD Garden in Boston. The Sun finished with 169,012 fans, then a franchise high for a season.
Connecticut also played a game at TD Garden in 2025, a home game against the Indiana Fever that drew 19,156.
The Sun has an exciting young core to build around for the past few seasons. That core includes WNBA all-Rookie selection Leila Lacan, guard Saniya Rivers, forward Aneesah Morrow and forward Aaliyah Edwards. Connecticut will have to figure out how to augment that core with veterans, as key players like Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey are free agents. Connecticut does have two first-round picks next year.
This has the potential to be a seismic offseason for the Sun and the rest of the WNBA. Once the WNBA Finals end, the players’ union and the WNBA will turn their attention to agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires on Oct. 31, but the two sides are far apart on a new agreement.
The Sun is dealing with potential ownership issues. The Mohegan Tribe, which owns the team, has entertained majority and minority ownership offers from a current NBA minority team owner, a former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and the league, which intended to pass the team to Houston. The state of Connecticut wants to keep the team in the state, to the point where it is willing to invest part of its pension fund in the franchise.