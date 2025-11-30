Connecticut Sun Stars Mingle with Fans and Build Gingerbread House
It’s the holiday season and three Connecticut Sun players spent part of this weekend decorating and mingling with fans.
Marina Mabrey, Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers spent time decorating a gingerbread house during an appearance at a local shopping center. The trio also spent time chatting with fans and signing autographs during an appearance at Lux Bond & Green, which is a jewelry store with locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
It’s one of many appearances that players are likely to make in the community during the holidays, even as negotiations continue for a new collective bargaining agreement for next season.
Connecticut Sun Players Deck the Halls
The Connecticut Sun social team chronicled the appearances on their social media channels, including Instagram. One slideshow saw the trio working on the gingerbread house. They appeared to be having a lot of fun putting the house together.
Then, the trio spent time at Lux Bond & Green chatting with fans, helping kids write letters to Santa, taking photos and spreading holiday cheer.
Mabrey, in her first full season with the Sun, averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Morrow was the Sun’s first-round pick (No. 7 overall) who averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in less than 19 minutes per game. Rivers was also a first-round pick in 2025, selected No. 8 overall. She averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Sun players, fans and team leadership are waiting for the WNBA and the players’ association to sign off on a new collective bargaining agreement. After the two parties failed to get a deal done at the end of October, they extended negotiations for a month. But that deadline is on Sunday. Negotiations could be extended again, the owners could opt for a lockout, or the players could opt for a work stoppage.
The Sun is also dealing with potential ownership issues. The Mohegan Tribe, which owns the team, has entertained majority and minority ownership offers from a current NBA minority team owner, a former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and the league, which intended to pass the team to Houston. The state of Connecticut wants to keep the team in the state, to the point where it is willing to invest part of its pension fund in the franchise. The expectation is that the Sun will be in Connecticut in 2026 but past that the future is uncertain.