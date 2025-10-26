Marina Mabrey Proves She’s Worth New Deal with Connecticut Sun
Marina Mabrey has bounced around the WNBA in her seven years as a pro. She’s played for four different teams and since 2020 she has been one of the league’s most consistent performers.
The former second-round pick out of Notre Dame landed with the Connecticut Sun in the middle of the 2024 season via a trade. After helping the Sun reach the playoffs, the 2025 season saw the team go south, winning just 11 games and finishing with the second-worst record in the league. You would not have known that watching the 5-foot-11 guard play.
Mabrey averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and a team-high 4.0 assists per game, while also leading the team in minutes played (31.5) and three-pointers made (1.9). It was the right tone to set going into an offseason with uncertainty — and without a contract. Mabrey is a free agency and will have plenty of suitors. The Sun should be one of them and recently Sun PR on X (formerly Twitter) touted her season accompishments.
Marina Mabrey’s 2025 Performance
Mabrey missed nine games due to a left knee injury, but she led the Sun in multiple statistical categories and reached several career milestones during the franchise’s lost season.
Chief among those milestones were her 800th rebound on Sept. 3 against Chicago, her 700th assist and 1,000th career field goal on Aug. 23 against Chicago, and her 200th career steal on Sept. 6 against Phoenix.
In less than two seasons, Mabrey ranked 14th all-time in three-pointers made (108) and 20th in assists (195) in Connecticut Sun franchise history.
Mabrey’s best game was on June 6 against Atlanta when she scored 34 points, which was her fourth career game with 30 or more points. She finished with 20 or more points in nine games in 2025, along with 23 games in double figures. She also had two double-doubles and had a season-high eight assists in three different games.
The veteran will be in demand, but Mabrey will have to wait to sign a new deal until the players’ union and the WNBA agree to a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires on Oct. 31, and the two sides are far apart on a new agreement.
The Sun is also dealing with potential ownership issues. The Mohegan Tribe, which owns the team, has entertained majority and minority ownership offers from a current NBA minority team owner, a former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and the league, which intended to pass the team to Houston. The state of Connecticut wants to keep the team in the state, to the point where it is willing to invest part of its pension fund in the franchise.