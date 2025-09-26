Flashback to One of Connecticut Sun’s Most Memorable Seasons in History
With the Connecticut Sun's season concluded, the franchise is now looking ahead to its next campaign. However, the ability to move forward successfully requires a great deal of reflection. The Sun must examine their 2025 performance and hone in on their strengths, as well as the gaps that have caused the team to fall back.
Beyond what went down this year, it's important to look back on years prior in order to get the big picture. While this was a hideous season for the franchise, Connecticut is not doomed. They've excelled in the past, and there's potential to do so again, particularly with their rookie trio right now.
Taking a look at one of their most transformative seasons in history — 2004 — there are some striking similarities that offer a glimmer of hope for their upcoming campaigns.
Connecticut Sun's 2004 Transformation
Once it was announced in 2003 that Connecticut would be the new home of what was formerly known as the Orlando Miracle, the Connecticut Sun's franchise was born. Not long after this transition took place, the new franchise had one of its most revolutionary seasons to date.
With the leadership of head coach Mike Thibault, the Sun earned their first regular season Eastern Conference title over the Indiana Fever in September 2004, and on Oct. 3, the team clinched their first Eastern Conference Championship after defeating the New York Liberty with a score of 60-57.
Prior to the 2004 WNBA Finals, Sun player Nykesha Sales stated, "... I've been in the WNBA for seven years and haven't been close to this position. I realize now that it is a lot of work. Chemistry is important, finding the right coach is important, and creating that perfect connection is hard to do."
The connection and chemistry emphasized by Sales aligns with how the 2025 players described their team this year. Ultimately, this connection is what led the Sun to the Finals in 2004.
The Sun went up against the Seattle Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena for Game 1 on Oct. 8. Connecticut emerged and secured a 68-64 win over the Storm. Game 2 on Oct. 10 took a turn for the franchise, this time forcing them to take a 67-65 loss in Seattle's sold-out arena filled with a whopping 17,072 in attendance.
Despite the crushing defeat, the Sun players went into Game 3 with their heads held high. Unfortunately, their efforts were no match for the Storm — the matchup ended with a 74-60 loss and Seattle was crowned as champion.
Similarly to this year, the outcome was not desired. However, due to the work put in during their 2004 season and offseason, 2005 was an even better campaign for the franchise. Connecticut should take a page out of their own history book and continue working toward a more successful 2026 season filled with connection, momentum and potentially a settled ownership saga.