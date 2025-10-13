Haley Peters Makes Good on Latest WNBA Opportunity with Connecticut Sun
Haley Peters’ professional basketball history reads like a lifer. In 2025, she returned to the WNBA as a member of the Connecticut Sun.
The 33-year-old forward, who went to Duke and was an undrafted player in 2014, has been overseas for the past several years. Her campaign with the Sun was her first in the league since 2019, when she was with the Atlanta Dream. In between, she played for two different teams in France.
The former McDonald’s All-American made an impact for the Sun in 2025, as outlined by Sun PR on X (formerly Twitter).
Haley Peters Returns to WNBA
She signed with the Sun in February, fresh off a season of basketball in France. Her season averages in 33 games don’t jump off the page. She averaged 2.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.3 steals per game, mostly off the bench. But she did achieve a career first. She made his first WNBA start on June 8 against one of her former teams, the Washington Mystics. Earlier in the season she set a career high for points with 12 against the Minnesota Lynx.
Pro teams need players with Peters’ versatility and experience, one colored by the numbers of stamps in her passport.
After failing to make it in the WNBA in 2014 after a standout career at Duke, she headed overseas to play for Baxi Ferrol, a club in Spain. She spent a season with that franchise before moving to Conquero Huelva Wagen, also in Spain. That led to her first WNBA job with the San Antoni Silver Stars in 2016.
She played for San Antonio for two seasons, but played the bulk of her time in 2016, averaging 5.8 points in 34 games. She also played for the Mystics in 2017, but she only played in two games. In between the Silver Stars and the Mystics, she played for Spar Girona in Spain.
Later that year she returned overseas to play for Lyon in France and remained there through the 2018 season. The following season she played for Charleville-Mézières.
She returned to the U.S. and made the Atlanta Dream’s roster in 2019. But she only played in four games. That ended her WNBA career until 2025.
In 2020-21, and again in 2024-25, she played for Villeneuve-d'Ascq in the LFB, the same league that Sun rookie Leila Lacan played in before she joined Connecticut this season. From 2021-23 she played for Lattes Montpellier.
Peters gave the Sun experience they couldn’t find last season. In return, the Sun gave Peters the chance to play her second full WNBA season and her first since 2016.