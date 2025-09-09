Atlanta Dream Blow Past Connecticut Sun with Second-Half Scoring Surge
A third-quarter surge by the Atlanta Dream led to the Connecticut Sun to fall in a 87-62 loss on Monday at The Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga.
The Sun (11-32) have one more game against the Dream (29-14) coming up on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, which will wrap up the 2025 season for Connecticut. Then the offseason will begin as the Sun’s ownership group, the Mohegan Sun, explore a potential sale of the team.
The Dream continue its quest to claim the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs. Monday’s win kept Atlanta in that position.
How Dream Beat Sun
In the first half, the game was close. The Dream claimed a slim 26-24 lead after the first quarter and remained ahead by two after the Sun matched Atlanta’s scoring in the second quarter. The Dream was up 45-43 going into the break. Then things fell apart for the Sun.
Connecticut guard Saniya Rivers scored the first six points of the third quarter for the Sun, but all it did was allow the Sun to keep pace with the Dream. After Rivers’ third basket, the Dream scored the next nine points to take a 61-49 lead with 3:12 left in the third quarter. Atlanta also scored the last seven points of the quarter to claim a 68-52 lead that was never threatened.
Rivers had the big game for the Sun, as she led the team with 16 points. She also had four rebounds and two assists. Forward Aneesah Morrow pitched in a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Center Tina Charles had 12 points and two rebounds. Connecticut shot just 36.4% from the floor.
Five different Atlanta players were in double figures, led by Rhyne Howard, who had 18 points, five rebounds and six assists. Allisha Gray scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds while Naz Hillmon added 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Off the bench, Maya Caldwell scored 11 points while Brittney Griner added 10 points and three blocked shots.
The Sun were without three players that were listed on Sunday’s injury report. Guard Bria Hartley is out for the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus. Rookie guard Lelia Lacan, who has been Connecticut’s top third scoring option behind Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey, missed the game for personal reasons. Center Olivia Nelson-Ododa was ruled out before the game with a neck injury.