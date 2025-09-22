How Rayah Marshall Could Fit into Connecticut Sun’s Plans Next Season
The Connecticut Sun had three draft picks in 2025. Only two received a significant amount of playing time.
The Sun selected forward Aneesah Morrow and guard Saniya Rivers with back-to-back picks in the first round. Both made a significant impact in their rookie seasons. The other was 6-fot-4 center Rayah Marshall, a star at USC who found herself sitting on the end of the bench for most of the season.
There is reason to believe that could change in 2026.
Rayah Marshall’s Future with The Sun
Marshall played in just 15 games, averaging six minutes and 1.7 points per game. She also averaged 1.7 rebounds per game. Her playing time was sporadic. She played 10 or more minutes in a game just four times, the last coming on Sept. 3 against Chicago. She had a season-high of five points on two different occasions and a season-high of six rebounds against Las Vegas in May.
Other players stood in her way when it came to playing time, most notably Tina Charles, who is one of the WNBA’s all-time greats. She re-joined the Sun this past season and averaged 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game. But the 36-year-old is a free agent after the season and, until the WNBA and the players’ association reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, it’s impossible to know if Charles will return.
Connecticut also leaned on Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 21.6 minutes per contest, but missed time down the stretch due to an injury. She’s a restricted free agent after this season. Like Charles, she and the Sun can’t make a move until the CBA is settled. The new agreement could change her status.
Marshall should get more playing time next season, especially if Charles moves on. Once she gets a chance, she has a collegiate track record that shows she can be productive at this level.
Marshall played her entire collegiate career at USC after a standout career at Lynwood High School in Los Angeles. She played the latter stages of her career alongside one of the top collegiate players in the country, JuJu Watkins. But Marshall carved out a reputation among collegiate and WNBA scouts before her arrival.
As a prep player she was a McDonald’s All-American and played in the Jordan Brand Classic in 2021. She was one of the top recruits in the country. While with USC she was one of the top defensive players in the country. She was named Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2023, along with Pac-12 all-defensive team that season and Big Ten all-defensive team in 2025. She was also named all-Pac-12 first team in 2023.
She left the program among the top forwards and centers in program history. In 2022-23 she was the first USC player since Tina Thompson in 1996-97 to average a double double. She wrapped up her time in L.A. with 1,265 points, 1,161 rebounds, 197 assists, 156 steals and 306 blocks. She was the eighth player in USC history with 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. Only program legends Lisa Leslie (321) and Cheryl Miller (320) had more blocked shots than Marshall’s 306.