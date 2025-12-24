How Unrivaled Could Shape Future for This Connecticut Sun Forward
With three Connecticut Sun players — Saniya Rivers, Marina Mabrey and Aaliyah Edwards — competing in the second annual Unrivaled basketball season this year, there will be plenty of action for Sun fans to follow during the WNBA offseason.
Aaliyah Edwards and Marina Mabrey will be playing together for the Lunar Owls BC, while Saniya Rivers will be competing with one of the new expansion teams, Hive BC. The first matchup of the Unrivaled season will be between the Hive and the Mist on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. EST in Miami, Fla. The Lunar Owls, however, will not play until Jan. 6, when they face Rose BC at 8 p.m. EST.
Although Unrivaled is an opportunity for WNBA players from across the nation to connect and continue building skills on the court, some athletes have more at stake than others. Out of the three Connecticut players, Edwards could have the most to gain if she performs well.
Edwards Has Major Opportunity
Throughout the Sun's 2025 campaign, a trio of rookies claimed the spotlight, including Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Leïla Lacan. While 23-year-old Canadian forward Aaliyah Edwards was productive on the court, she was not the most influential player this year. By the end of the season, she had averaged 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 44.8%.
Once Unrivaled kicks off, Edwards could capitalize on opportunities to show her value and what she can offer Connecticut in 2026. She is a quiet talent on the team, but she certainly does not lack in skill.
After being drafted out of UConn 6th overall in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft, she made her debut that year with the Washington Mystics. During her rookie year, she averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 49.0%. However, in August 2025, she was shipped off to the Sun in exchange for 25-year-old guard Jacy Sheldon and a 2026 first-round pick.
Not only does Unrivaled provide Edwards with an opportunity to gain more visibility, but it will also allow her to continue developing skills that would easily translate into her WNBA performance. After the Sun's disappointing season this past year, they could use any ounce of improvement possible. With Edwards, among others, competing during the offseason, Connecticut could shape up to have a much better campaign next year, potentially sending the team into playoff contention.