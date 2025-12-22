Connecticut Sun On SI

Connecticut Sun’s Success in 2026 Will Depend on These Three Free Agents

Which free agents will determine the outcome of the Connecticut Sun's 2026 season?

Maria Aldrich

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) shoots against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Connecticut Sun is surrounded by uncertainty this offseason as the sale dilemma continues to loom overhead. Despite the disarray, the franchise is working diligently to prepare for its upcoming 2026 campaign.

During its latest season, the Sun struggled to gain traction on the court initially, but as the weeks progressed, a core of young talent began to emerge. Although Connecticut is in good company with its rising stars, notably Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Leïla Lacan, head coach Rachid Meziane must start building around his foundational players. One way to do that is through free agency.

The Sun has seven free agents, including Marina Mabrey, Tina Charles, Lindsay Allen, Bria Hartley, Haley Peters, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Mamignan Touré. Of the seven, three will be determining factors in how Connecticut's 2026 campaign unfolds.

Tina Charles

A female basketball player in an orange uniform shooting a basketball while being guarded by a player in white
Veteran center Tina Charles is an unrestricted free agent, meaning she is able to enter negotiations with any franchise during free agency. However, beyond her player status, rumors were circulating regarding Charles' potential retirement, but she has yet to make any announcement regarding this.

Assuming Charles returns for another season in the WNBA, leaving Connecticut would rattle the franchise. As a record-setting center, Charles has cemented herself as an icon in Sun history. During her 2025 campaign, she recorded an average of 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.8%. Leading her team in points per game, her veteran experience would continue to be a valuable asset on the court.

Marina Mabrey

A female basketball player in an orange uniform shooting a basketball while being guarded in front of a crowd
As another longtime WNBA player, guard Marina Mabrey has spent time around the country playing for a variety of teams. She made her professional debut during the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Sparks, but found herself with the Dallas Wings the following year, where she remained through 2022 before being shipped to the Chicago Sky in an 8-team trade web. Mabrey spent two seasons with the Sky, eventually being traded to Connecticut in 2024.

Mabrey's time around the map provided her with experience with some of the WNBA's most productive players, adding skills to her toolbox. Her presence and playmaking abilities do not go overlooked by the Sun.

In 2025, she trailed Charles as the second-highest scorer, averaging 14.4 points per game, while leading the team in assists (4.0). Losing Mabrey to another team would be detrimental to Connecticut. Not only would they be losing a top scorer, but they'd also be losing leadership.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

A female basketball player in an orange uniform guarding a player in white who has the basketball
Center Olivia Nelson-Ododa seamlessly bridges the gap between past and present. She was drafted No. 19th overall in the second round of the 2022 WNBA draft out of UConn, making her a relatively fresh player, but she has just enough professional experience to provide stability, while still allowing room for development and promise.

In 2025, Nelson-Ododa averaged 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 52.6%. Unlike Charles and Mabrey, she is considered a restricted free agent. However, the franchise may want to think twice before they lose her. While she may not be a leading playmaker, she has skill on both sides of the ball — an irreplaceable asset that suits Connecticut well.

