Saniya Rivers Sets New Connecticut Sun Rookie Record in Gripping Buzzer-Beater
After a successful night on Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury, the Connecticut Sun was humbled once again on Monday when the Atlanta Dream clinched the victory.
Sitting atop the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 29-14, the chances of the Sun winning the matchup were slim, but it wasn't impossible. Unfortunately, their efforts simply weren't enough to come out on top.
Considering one of the team's strongest rookies Leila Lacan was away due to personal reasons, the team had to make some quick moves. Connecticut ended up filling the hole in the starting lineup with 22-year-old Saniya Rivers which was the most logical move. Despite facing an unfortunate 87-62 defeat, the young rookie walked away with her head held high.
Rivers Sets New Sun Record
Just as the first half of the game was wrapping up, Rivers had quite the buzzer-beater. The star rookie was deep on the court with one second left on the clock, pressured to take a final shot. With two defenders on top of her, she managed to find the perfect moment to shoot, ultimately landing another three-pointer.
Her shot marked a massive milestone in her career as she set a new Connecticut rookie record for the most three-pointers made (42) in a single season. Until now, Sheri Sam held the record, according to WNBA.com.
As the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft, the bar was set high for Rivers early on. Fortunately for the franchise, she has been exceeding any and all expectations. She has shown her ability to grow and succeed on the court which is proven to be true throughout each game.
Rivers was the leading scorer throughout Monday evening and posted a total of 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Fellow rookie Aneesah Morrow followed closely behind with 13 points but had a whopping 14 rebounds.
The Sun has been flooding with raw rookie talent this season. While there's still plenty of room for development, the team could be in good hands in years to come if things continue on the upward trajectory.
On Wednesday, the Sun will be going head-to-head against Atlanta at Mohegan Sun Arena for a second consecutive matchup.
Time will tell if Connecticut can make a comeback, but at the very least, perhaps the remarkable rookies can continue showcasing their skills on the court and shatter more records.