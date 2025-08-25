Injuries May Play Major Impact on Outcome of Sun vs. Liberty Matchup
After winning three in a row, the Connecticut Sun are experiencing the best run of their disappointing season. Prior to the last stretch, the team couldn't even put together back-to-back wins.
Tonight, the Sun will take on a much better team in the New York Liberty, but there are some outside factors that could have a significant influence on the outcome of the game. Late into the season, injuries are starting to take center stage.
Connecticut announced via its team PR that Leila Lacan is doubtful for the game after experiencing a right-eye injury in the game against the Chicago Sky. Lacan has risen to be a very important rookie in the lineup.
Jeremy Trottier, Connecticut Sun on SI writer, predicts that Saniya Rivers will join the starting lineup to take over the guard duties from Lacan. Although Rivers hasn't been a starter for nearly three weeks, she has remained a substantial contributor to the team.
Rayah Marshall is confirmed to be out of the game due to personal reasons. Given that Marshall hasn't taken the court since July 28, the Sun won't feel this absence nearly as much as Lacan.
On the other side of the ball, the injuries have mounted. The Liberty injury report shows Breanna Stewart, Sabrina lonescu and Natasha Cloud all as questionable for the game while Isabelle Harrison and Nyara Sabally have been listed as out.
Given that Stewart and lonescu are some of the best players, not just on New York's roster, but in the WNBA, these absences could be influential. In 24 games played, Stewart averages 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals. lonescu, on the other hand, has seen the court 35 times in the 2025 season where she averages 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
In recent play, the Liberty has felt the loss of key players, while the Sun is gathering momentum. They both have faced off against the Chicago Sky recently, with differing results.
The 9-27 Sun earned the win Saturday evening with a final score of 94-84, even with the Sky star Angel Reese back on the court following a stint on the injury list. The 22-15 Liberty lost their matchup against the Sky just days earlier with a final score showing 91-85.
Connecticut is trying to finish off its season with dignity and positives to build on going into 2026. New York has much bigger motivation to win, given that they are fighting for a place in the playoffs.
The Liberty hosts tonight's game at Barclays Center with the tip-off at 7 pm ET.