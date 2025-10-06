Inside Connecticut Sun’s Heated Exchanges with Chicago Sky This Season
Tensions between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky were at an all-time high throughout their 2025 campaign. Their rivalry isn’t anything new, but it has certainly grown more heated in recent years.
This season was particularly intense for the franchises, both at the player and coach levels. The campaign may be over, but it's clear that the rivalry still runs quite deep after two key moments took place during their matchups this year.
Multiple Ejections During Sun-Sky Matchup
On Aug. 13, the Sky paid a visit to Mohegan Sun Arena to face the Sun for another meeting that was bound to get interesting. Both franchises were experiencing brutal seasons, so they went into the matchup feeling the need to prove themselves over the other.
When the second quarter rolled around, players were bringing the heat, so much so that three of them were ejected from the game. Connecticut’s Bria Hartley and Chicago’s Rebecca Allen went after a rebound, but instead of getting the ball, they ended up grabbing hold of each other. Shoves were made, jerseys were pulled, and once the pair was separated, the Sky’s Ariel Atkins swept in to defend her teammate, adding to the already heated exchange.
Hartley, Allen and Atkins were all ejected from the game after a thorough review of the situation. The Sun clinched the 71-62 victory, but it was certainly not a clean or respectable game on either end.
Sky’s Head Coach Gets Ejected
A few short days after the dramatic ejection of three players, the Sun arrived at Wintrust Arena on Aug. 23 for another showdown with the Sky. As expected, this matchup was just as intense. However, instead of players getting ejected, Chicago’s head coach Tyler Marsh faced ejection. Here’s how it all unfolded.
To begin, it’s no secret that officiating within the WNBA has been incredibly controversial, particularly this year. Fans have expressed frustrations, as have players and coaches, including Marsh, who became irate when officials failed to call Aaliyah Edwards on a foul after she wrapped her arms around the Sky’s Elizabeth Williams. Marsh charged toward the referee, protesting the no-call. His players immediately stepped in to hold him back, while the official ejected him from the game.
For the second time in a row, Connecticut secured the win over Chicago with a score of 94-84.
How Deep Does the Rivalry Run?
While there isn't a definitive moment in which the Sun and the Sky declared a rivalry, it's safe to say that it was solidified in 2020 when they faced each other for the first time in the playoffs for a first-round Game 1 clash, in which Connecticut claimed a 94-81 victory.
In 2021, things played out in a different fashion when Chicago defeated the Sun in the semifinals. This led the Sky to the finals, where they were crowned WNBA champions. From then on, tensions continued to rise between the franchises, and it hasn't simmered down. Next year is likely to unfold in a similar way, although fewer heated exchanges would be ideal.