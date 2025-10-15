Marina Mabrey Reflects on What Was a Challenging Season With the Sun
This past season, the Connecticut Sun veteran guard Marina Mabrey admitted things were never just about basketball.
She took some time to reflect on the 2025 campaign and decided to share her thoughts on her Instagram. The wins and losses mattered, but something much deeper was happening behind the scenes. The court became a place not just of competition, but transformation.
“This wasn’t just about basketball,” she said. “It was about becoming someone I’m proud of.”
Stepping Into Leadership
In her seventh season, she found herself facing challenges that couldn’t be solved with just skills on the court. Leadership took on a new meaning and looked different than what Mabrey had seen prior. This time, it wasn’t just about speaking up and scoring points.
“This season challenged my leadership, tested my patience, and changed my perspective,” she reflected.
She learned how to step back, listen more and support differently through tough times. Those are all signs of growth and leadership. Often times, when her leadership was called upon, it wasn't on the court. She realized the quiet moments just as much as the monumental ones.
Strength in Small Moments
Through the grind of practices, road trips and an overall tough season, Mabrey began to see growth in herself. She noticed the little things were keeping her going. A laugh in the locker room or a moment of encouragement from teammates reminded her that she wasn’t alone.
“I found strength in the little things, and love in the team beside me,” she said.
These moments weren’t flashy, and they wouldn’t make a highlight reel. However, they were the heartbeat of her season and an important thing that got her through a year that had tons of challenges.
Perspective Over Perfection
Despite the tough season, Mabrey believes it was one of the most important years of her career. She learned to slow down, stay present and appreciate the journey rather than the destination, which can be hard to do in professional sports.
“I learned how to lead differently, love deeper, and appreciate the moments that don’t make the highlight reel,” she stated.
Although the season wasn’t picture perfect, it reminded her of who’s she becoming along the way.
Nucleus for the Connecticut Sun
Now that the season has come to a close, Mabrey isn’t just moving forward with accolades and memories. She’s looking to carry something even bigger with her: growth, gratitude and chemistry with her team.
“This team, I’ll carry it with me always,” she declared.
Year 7 might have been the toughest for her, however, it was also the most beneficial. And heading into next year, the fans have every reason to be excited about what Mabrey and company have to offer.