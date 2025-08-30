Marina Mabrey Remains Key Player in Connecticut Sun's Recent Surge
Marina Mabrey is a key piece of the Connecticut Sun. The guard joined the team in the middle of the 2024 season due to a mid-season trade from the Chicago Sky and has proven to be an important player on the court. Known for her scoring and ability to make plays, she can change the game at critical moments.
Since joining the league in 2019, she has been consistent in helping the team capitalize on its scoring abilities. She averages 15 points per game, with four rebounds, almost two assists and almost one steal per game.
Her teammates consider her an offensive weapon, and allow her to bring a competitive edge to the defensive end. Now toward the end of the 2025 season, she is seen as a key veteran who adds to the team's culture, bringing leadership to an otherwise young team.
The Sun are already out of time to secure a spot in the playoffs after a slow start, but the last few games have shown a real difference in the way the team plays together once they hit the court. Mabrey brings the consistency that the team needed to see all along.
Marina Mabrey Leads Way Against Wings
She helped her team to victory Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings, as their second-leading scorer with 18 points. They took home a 101-98 win, with the 101 points Connecticut's highest of the season. She played 30 minutes and was able to grab five rebounds and dish out three assists as well.
If Mabrey remains with the Sun into the 2026 season, hopefully Connecticut can get off to a better start. The Sun made late additions and the emergence of rookie sensation Leila Lacan has proved to be a boost that the team needed.
In Mabrey’s seven-year WNBA career, she’s played for the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, and the Los Angeles Sparks, the team that drafted her after a stint overseas. Her experience in the WNBA will hopefully bring a guiding hand to a rather young Connecticut Sun team.
The former NCAA champion with Notre Dame has a competitive spirit, and continues to be a threat on both ends of the court. She shows a dynamic offensive presence and has the ability to make clutch shots and bring a dimension to the team that was previously missing.
Mabrey and the Sun are back in action on Saturday as they host the Minnesota Lynx in an attempt to land a huge upset over the No.1 team in the WNBA.