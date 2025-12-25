One Key Reason Connecticut Sun Could Reach Playoff Contention in 2026
After the Connecticut Sun ended their 2025 season with one of the worst records in the league, it's easy to think that the franchise may have lost its credibility in the WNBA. By the end of the regular season, the Sun had claimed an 11-33 overall record, which forced them out of playoff contention.
This was the first time since 2016 that Connecticut missed the postseason. While there are several contributing factors to their downfall this past year, such as a new head coach, roster turnover and franchise sale drama, to name a few, not all hope is lost for the Sun.
Connecticut Builds Experience
Last year, one of the primary struggles faced by the Sun was the lack of overall experience. Not only were the players under the leadership of a new WNBA head coach Rachid Meziane, who had very little experience in the league, but they had several new faces on their roster. To make matters even more challenging, the season was largely led by rookies.
Although rookie talent should never be overlooked or underestimated, there is something to be said for veteran leadership and experience. Unfortunately, aside from Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles, Connecticut was without extensive experience compared to other teams in the league.
With that said, rookies Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Leïla Lacan are undeniably valuable players who have star potential, but to no fault of their own, they lacked veteran leadership. This was a year of experimentation and rebuilding for the Sun.
However, heading into 2026, Meziane needs to focus on fostering young talent while scoping out options to bring in some more experienced players. Now that his players have some more time under their belt and have continued developing during the offseason, they could very well reach the playoffs next year.
When Stephanie White was coaching Connecticut in 2024 — the last time they reached the playoffs — they finished 28-12 overall. This year, that number nearly flipped, and now it's time to get back on track and return to the imposing team they once were. The team is filled with raw talent and potential, and with Meziane having one year in the WNBA behind him, it wouldn't be too shocking if the Sun gains back some credibility during its upcoming season.
The combination of experience and talent is the key to success in any sport, and it's no different in the WNBA. Ultimately, this is what could drive the Sun to the playoffs. Time will tell how Connecticut navigates the remainder of the offseason, but they've been putting in the work, which is bound to boost the franchise.