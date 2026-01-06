Ranking Connecticut Sun's 7 Free Agents Based On Roster Impact
Alongside every franchise in the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun are trying to use this offseason as wisely as possible. Several players are continuing to fine-tune their skills either overseas or during Unrivaled, and head coach Rachid Meziane is mapping out how he can turn his team's hideous record back around to where it once was.
However, much of the Sun's 2026 campaign will depend on its ability to retain key players. Right now, Connecticut has seven athletes floating in free agency, and while losing any of them would be disappointing, there are a few notable names who essentially hold the Sun's future in their hands.
Among the list of free agents are Marina Mabrey, Tina Charles, Lindsay Allen, Bria Hartley, Haley Peters, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Mamignan Touré. The top two names to stand out on that list are Charles and Mabrey. Losing either player would directly affect Connecticut's 2026 campaign. Let's take a look at each free agent, whom we have ranked according to their potential roster impact.
7. Mamignan Touré (ERFA)
We may have placed Touré at the bottom of the free agent totem poll, but that doesn't mean that she's invaluable to her team. In 2025, she averaged 2.0 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists through 18 games, while shooting 35.9% from the field.
There's still plenty of room for development, but her defensive prowess is something to be admired and is quite enticing. Her potential is clear, although more time is needed to definitively see her role on the court.
Touré is currently playing overseas for Besiktas where she has had some truly remarkable performances. Her most productive matchup was on Nov. 26 when she faced Charnay, posting a high of 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Her ability is clear; it's really a matter of growing more consistent.
6. Haley Peters (RFA)
Peters was yet another overshadowed player this year, but similar to Touré, she has slowly started to make a name for herself overseas. Competing with Southside, she has had quite a few notable games with points in double digits.
Her strongest night was back in October when she logged 14 points and a whopping nine rebounds with three assists — quite the change up from what fans witnessed during the regular season.
5. Olivia Nelson-Ododa (RFA)
2025 was considered a breakout season for 25-year-old Nelson-Ododa, and it's unlikely that she's going to plateau anytime soon. She has now played three seasons with Connecticut, but her latest shows a stark difference.
She averaged 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the field. To further the matter, her 52.6% was not only a career high, but also a team high.
Nelson-Ododa is a force on the court as it is, but she's only four seasons into what should stack up to be a long career in the WNBA. As she gains more experience, she will further cement herself as a threat. Although she wasn't the face of the Sun this past year, that could very well change with time.
4. Bria Hartley (UFA)
Bria Hartley was sidelined for multiple games this past season, but that doesn't take away from the impact she had prior to injury. On average, she logged 8.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists at 36.2% from the field, landing her 500th career rebound, along with her 600th assist. By the time she wrapped up her season, she totaled 526 rebounds and 661 assists.
Hartley is a prime example of veteran energy; despite injury, she remained an active part of the team and offered support to her teammates from the sidelines. Hartley was often in the shadows of Mabrey and Charles, but she should not be overlooked in free agency.
3. Lindsay Allen (UFA)
Allen has not been known for her offensive production in 2025, but she is a well-organized athlete who is capable of setting up successful plays. She ended her season averaging 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists at 40.0% from the floor. Of the 31 games this year, she started in nine, coming in clutch when Hartley faced her dreadful season-ending injury.
While she has never been the top scorer at any point in her career, she has a knack for keeping calm under pressure and efficiently guides Connecticut's offense. Waving off Allen's playmaking abilities would simply be a missed opportunity for the Sun.
2. Marina Mabrey (UFA)
Marina Mabrey is one of the few veterans the Sun can call its own. Finishing her season with an average of 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game at 36.7% from the field, Mabrey has been a key player for her team.
This was a season filled with career milestones for the 29-year-old guard, securing her 800th rebound, 700th assist and her 1,000th field goal. She's a dynamic playmaker who has a natural ability to lead. Gearing up for her Unrivaled season with the Lunar Owls, her performance will provide a snapshot into what fans can expect from her during the regular season.
1. Tina Charles (UFA)
After the season Charles posted in 2025, it's safe to say that she will have the greatest impact on the Sun next year. That is, if Connecticut can hold onto her. 2025 was a record-setting year for the 37-year-old center.
She set a new franchise single-season record with 700 points and landed a career high of 85.7% from the free-throw line. In total, she nabbed 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists at 43.8% from the floor.
Charles made her WNBA debut back in 2010 with the Sun before finding a new home with the New York Liberty, and several years later, the Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and the Atlanta Brave. It wasn't until February 2025 that she signed back with Connecticut, allowing her professional career to come full circle.
Considering her extensive history in the league, and specifically with the Sun, watching her walk out the door once again would be disheartening for her teammates and fans alike. Beyond the feelings, she continues to have a substantial impact on the court, and her reliability is of great value to the franchise.