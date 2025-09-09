Sun Look to Avoid Another Blowout in Season Finale Against Dream
The Connecticut Sun are rounding out their season with a fifth matchup against the Atlanta Dream on September 10, but a poor performance from the team against them last night (Monday) may lead to yet another blowout for the team unless they can get some consistency on offense.
Connecticut has struggled the entire season on both sides of the court, with only 11 wins there hasn’t been much of a chance to see their strong players shine. There have been a few games in which rookies like Leila Lacan and Saniya Rivers have played well, but it’s not often enough to make a significant impact on the team's record.
Unfortunately, that was also the case in Monday night’s game, the Sun fell to Atlanta 62 to 87. This isn’t the first blowout by their opponent they’ve faced this year either. Unless Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles show up to score at least in the 20s, the Suns typically face a loss, which is what happened last night.
Mabrey didn’t even manage to score in the double digits with eight points and Charles was barely ahead of her with 12. It seems that this late in the season, opposing defenses have figured out how to guard these two, making the Sun’s offense virtually ineffective.
The Sun's Rookies Lead the Charge Once Again Against The Dream
There was some hope from the rookies though, with Lacan out due to injury, Rivers stepped up and was able to lead the team in scoring with 16 points. Aneesah Morrow contributed 13 and also had a whopping 14 rebounds, but with such low point totals and no other significant scorers during the game, the Sun just couldn’t keep up with the Dream, who had five players see double -igit scoring.
It’s unconfirmed if Lacan will see the court against Atlanta tomorrow, but it’s almost crucial for her to play if the Sun want a shot at winning. She can typically score in the double digits, but Mabrey and Charles will have to figure out how to get around the Dream on the defensive end and put up some more points.
Ahead of tomorrow night’s matchup, Connecticut will have to figure out how to slow down Atlanta on the offensive end. The teams are fairly matched up defensively, despite Atlanta having a significantly longer roster.
With the season ending with tomorrow’s game, it will be the final chance for the Sun to show that they are capable of more than what they’ve shown for the entire season, and hopefully give fans a glimpse into what’s to come for next season.
The final game of the season is on their home court. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 10.