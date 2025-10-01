The Best History-Making Moments in Connecticut Sun’s 2025 Season
The Connecticut Sun endured a trying season this year, but it wasn't without some heart-thumping, record-breaking moments. The Sun's season was filled with exhilaration — the season's outcome wasn't desired, but that doesn't take away from the incredible feats that took place. Here are some of the most memorable moments to occur within the franchise this year.
Saniya Rivers' Buzzer-Beating Record
Upon being drafted as the eighth pick in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft, the 22-year-old Rivers has been one of the Sun's leading players. During her first professional season, the rookie guard posted an average of 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Rivers is known for her ability to plant stunning 3-pointers from deep. She solidified this fact when she set a new franchise rookie record on Sept. 8 for most 3-pointers made in a single season (42), although she finished off the season with 43. Not only did she smash the record, but she did so with a thrilling buzzer-beater with just one second left on the clock. Two Atlanta Dream defenders were on her, but she managed to sink the shot, setting a new bar for incoming rookies.
Tina Charles' Surpasses Diana Taurasi's FGM Record
Veteran center Tina Charles is one of the greatest basketball players in the league and in WNBA history. She made headlines numerous times this season for her record-breaking habits, but her feat on Sept. 3 was particularly special.
While facing the Chicago Sky, Charles managed to pull ahead of Diana Taurasi in field goals made after she sank her 3,342nd field goal in a 17-foot jump shot, passing Taurasi's previous record of 3,341. At the time of this writing, Charles owns 3,364 field goals.
Tina Charles Sets Franchise Scoring Record
Charles was out to make an incredible name for herself this season, and she couldn't have been more successful. Just a few days after she broke Taurasi's field goal record, Charles broke Connecticut's single-season scoring record with 699 points. By the time she wrapped up the season, she finished with a clean 700 points, 248 rebounds and 74 assists.
Sun's First Win of 2025
There's nothing quite like the first win of a season. The Sun had a slow start to their campaign, but once May 30 rolled around and they faced the Indiana Fever, they finally got a taste of victory. Marina Mabrey led the franchise with 26 points and marked her 200th career game in the WNBA, followed by Charles with 18 points and Rivers, who posted 12 points.
With approximately six seconds left on the clock as the score sat at 84-83, Rivers was fouled and was awarded two free-throw attempts. She made one of the two shots, bringing the final score to 85-83. According to a Sun press release, the franchise celebrated its 500th win.
Despite the season ending earlier than they had hoped for, they truly have a talented squad that’s capable of reaching the postseason in 2026.