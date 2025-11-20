Top Three Most Accomplished Connecticut Sun Players in Franchise History
The Connecticut Sun experienced a drop in overall performance this year, finishing the regular season with a record of 11-33. This eliminated them from the WNBA postseason for the first time since 2016.
There isn't just one singular factor that played into this, but rather, it was a combination of unfortunate events. The franchise was being led by new head coach Rachid Meziane, various injuries occurred and the team was led by a young core of rookies.
While the Sun's woes were plentiful this past season, there is more than enough talent and a willingness to learn that could help boost the team in 2026 and beyond. Connecticut is not a team that's used to being this far down on the totem pole. For reference, in 2024, the Sun finished with an overall record of 28-12, and in 2023, they were riding a 27-13 record.
Throughout Connecticut's history, there have been several stars who helped the team finish with such impressive records and stunning playoff performances. Let's take a look at three of the most accomplished Sun players in franchise history.
Jonquel Jones
Center Jonquel Jones was picked No. 6 in the first round of the 2016 WNBA draft. From her debut up until the 2023 season, Jones spent her time in Connecticut, bringing her team to the playoffs each passing year. By the time 2023 rolled around, she was involved in a three-team blockbuster trade, landing with the New York Liberty.
Jones remains with the Liberty to this day and averages 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game overall. Although she is no longer playing in Connecticut, she continues to stand as one of the Sun's most impressive players in history.
During her time in Connecticut, she was named Most Improved Player (2017), Most Valuable Player (2021), Sixth Woman of the Year (2018) and also named to the All-WNBA Team four times while with the Sun, and All-Defensive Team three times. She only grew more impressive as the years went by, and continues to shine on the court, but it shouldn't be forgotten that these skills were developed in Connecticut.
Alyssa Thomas
It's impossible to discuss Sun history without touching on forward Alyssa Thomas. Drafted No. 4 in the first round in 2014, Thomas spent most of her WNBA career with Connecticut. It wasn't until January of 2025 that news broke that the five-time All-Star would be heading to the Phoenix Mercury. Having spent 11 successful years with the Sun, this was a groundbreaking move.
Thomas still leads Connecticut in several key stats, including minutes played (9,754), field goals (1,503), two-point field goals (1,501), free throws (884), rebounds (2,395) and assists (1,462) — the list goes on. Considering her impact on the court, it shouldn't come as a surprise that she's received a plethora of accolades, ranging from AP Comeback Player of the Year (2022) to All-WNBA First Team (2023, 2024).
Tina Charles
Center Tina Charles just wrapped up her 2025 campaign with Connecticut, and it was quite a sight to see; records were broken and history was made. Charles was the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2010 draft and spent a bulk of her career with the Sun before heading to the New York Liberty, followed by the Washington Mystics, Mercury, Atlanta Dream and finally back to Connecticut.
She finished her latest season averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Charles leads the team in some critical stats of her own, including points per game (17.0) and rebounds per game (9.6). This year, Charles shockingly hit the 8,000 career point milestone and tallied 1,000 career assists during games against the Seattle Storm.
Throughout her professional career, she has been named Rookie of the Year (2010), All-Rookie (2010) and Most Valuable Player (2012). The veteran center has also been named to the All-WNBA Team nine times and the All-Defensive Team four times.
Connecticut's history is extremely rich with remarkable basketball talent within the WNBA. With the disappointing 2025 season in the past, it's time to move forward and return to the form that the Sun has once shown.