Trading Alyssa Thomas Continues To Negatively Impact Connecticut Sun
Nearly one year ago today, the Connecticut Sun made perhaps one of the most frustrating decisions in franchise history. After spending 11 seasons with the Sun, Alyssa Thomas found herself caught up in a massive trade, ultimately sending her to the Phoenix Mercury. Her time in Connecticut came to a screeching halt, and the damaging impacts surfaced almost immediately.
Although the Sun received guard Natasha Cloud and wing Rebecca Allen, along with a draft pick, both players had only a short stint with the team. Cloud went to the New York Liberty in March 2025. Just one month after Allen was shipped to the Chicago Sky. Needless to say, the risk of losing Thomas was not worth it in the end.
Thomas remains with the Mercury ahead of her 2026 campaign, and Connecticut is left to reminisce about the good old days when the 33-year-old forward was on their side, the one who led the team to the playoffs year after year.
Sun's Mistake Weighs Heavy
Having spent over a decade with Connecticut, Thomas became deeply ingrained in the Sun culture. Frustration filled the air as the glorious Thomas era came to an end. It's no coincidence that the team sputtered endlessly on the court this year with Thomas playing elsewhere.
The team lacked extensive leadership, aside from established players Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey, and on top of that, Rachid Meziane was navigating his first year as head coach. Although the younger core was able to build a solid foundation, there is nothing quite like veteran energy.
Over the course of her career with the Sun, Thomas averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Undoubtedly, one of her most productive seasons came in 2023 when she averaged 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, while shooting 47.4% from the field.
Over the course of her career with the Sun, Thomas averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Undoubtedly, one of her most productive seasons was 2023, when she averaged 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, while shooting 47.4% from the field.
After Connecticut managed to survive such a horrendous 2025 campaign, eliminating them from playoff contention, it's easy to ponder the what-if scenarios — what if the franchise held onto Thomas? Would their outcome have been different? Or, could one of the younger stars gain enough traction in 2026 to make their seemingly hasty decision less problematic?