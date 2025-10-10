Which Stars Could Be Swapped if the Sky and Sun Pull Off a Trade?
A potential trade could shake up the trajectory of both the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky. Both teams continue to struggle with very inexperienced teams; however,the change of scenery for some star players could be beneficial for both teams.
In the Chicago Sky world, some concerns arose around Hailey Van Lith’s compatibility alongside Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. In her rookie season, Van Lith struggled to stay on the court. But many believe Van Lith could be a great fit in Connecticut, because of her ability to create plays. Some feel she would complement star guard Marina Mabrey better.
An ideal situation for the Sun would be a trade package where they receive Van Lith and Cardoso in exchange for Aneesah Morrow and veteran center Tina Charles. If this trade were to happen, this would be one of the most significant player swaps in recent history.
This trade would bring together rising stars and veteran leadership in a move that could dramatically reshape both franchises short and long term trajectories.
The Proposed Trade
1. Connecticut Sun receive: Hailey Van Lith (Guard) Kamilla Cardoso (Center)
2. Chicago Sky receive: Aneesah Morrow (Forward) Tina Charles (Center)
Why This Trade Could Make Sense
The Sun are currently rebuilding, but they’ve made dramatic improvements offensively as the season was concluding. Their guard rotation got much better; however, they struggled to find a player to help direct and lead this offense.
Acquiring Van Lith, a fiery, high-IQ guard with scoring upside, could add a serious weapon to their backcourt. Her aggressive mentality and leadership potential, matched by Mabrey’s tenacity, could be a sight to see.
Cardoso, standing at a towering 6’7, would bring elite rim protection, rebounding, and interior presence. Though still developing, replacing Charles with a young, exciting prospect could free up cap space and allow more growth for the Sun.
Ultimately, both teams would benefit from this trade and be betting big on their future directions. The Sun would be investing in youth to complement their foundation, and the Sky would be attempting to fast-track their rebuild with a mix of youthful energy and veteran experience.
Despite having no official confirmation or even rumor, this potential deal is interesting to contemplate. WNBA teams are willing to make bold moves to chase their championships or repurpose their rosters. As the spotlight continues to grow on the WNBA, blockbuster trades like this would only add to the league's momentum and excitement.