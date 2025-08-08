Three Reasons the Sky Stood Pat at Trade Deadline
Only two teams in the history of their franchise has the Chicago Sky made a deal near the WNBA trade deadline. One of those deals took place last year when the Sky sent Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, and a pick.
A few potential names were circulating in trade rumors, such as veteran guard Ariel Atkins. However, the 2021 WNBA champions did not strike a deal on Thursday.
Other teams did like the Washington Mystics. They sent Aaliyah Edwards to the Sun for Jacy Sheldon and a potential first-round pick swap in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Brittney Sykes, Alysha Clark, and guard Zia Cooke all found new homes in the past few days. So have potential future All-Star DiJonai Carrington, forward Diamond Miller and guard Karlie Samuelson.
With Chicago not eliminated from the playoff picture, yet, the Sky still could have made a move. So why didn't they?
1. The Sky's roster is banged up.
Chicago has been playing through injuries and been caught short-handed a number of teams this season. Instances include All-Star player Courtney Vandersloot who went down in May with a season-ending injury.
Ariel Atkins was listed as a game-time decision (GTD) ahead of Thursday's game against the Atlanta Dream. Instead of missing another contest for the Sky, she was one of two starters to score eight points while playing for 25 minutes.
Angel Reese missed another game due to a lingering back issue. She has sat out more games this season already than she did last year in her rookie season.
An injured roster doesn't look too appealing to other teams with playoff hopes and championship aspirations.
2. Practically everyone is a free agent next year.
Reese is one of four players under contract past this season for the Chicago Sky. Kamilla Cardoso, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld are the only members of the team that aren't without an agreement in place for beyond the 2025 WNBA season.
Atkins, along with Elizabeth Williams and Kia Nurse, are all free agents after this season. That opens up the wallets for the Sky to reshape their roster and build around their twin towers, Reese and Cardoso.
3. Chicago may have folded on the season.
While tanking hasn't been discussed, the Sky are closer to a top pick in next year's WNBA Draft than they are qualifying for the postseason.
Leading up to the trade deadline last year, Chicago was in the thick of the eighth and final playoff spot. Things are much bleaker this season.
The Sky are now 6.5 games out of the playoff picture and only three games ahead of the Sun, who have the league's worst record (5-24). With an influx of new players and a few more rookies next year, the Chicago Sky might finally crack into the postseason for the first time since 2022.
