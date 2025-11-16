Will Connecticut Sun's Breakout Rookie Retain Momentum During Unrivaled?
Although the Connecticut Sun had a grim 2025 season, there were plenty of players who still managed to shine on the court. Of course, three of those players included the talented rookie trio — Leïla Lacan, Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers. Between their chemistry, natural gift for basketball and their willingness to learn, they made quite an impression during their first year in the WNBA.
Now that the offseason is in full swing, each franchise is looking to improve for next year, and much of that has to do with how they navigate this offseason. Quite a few players are competing elsewhere while they continue to develop, including Saniya Rivers, who will be playing for one of the new expansion teams — the Hive Basketball Club —in Unrivaled.
She will be away from her Sun teammates during the Unrivaled season, allowing her to build more connections and confidence on and off the court. Rivers undoubtedly had an impressive season, but by the time Unrivaled rolls around in January, will she still have that same level of momentum, or will we start to see a dip in performance?
What to Expect from Rivers During Unrivaled
Rivers, a 22-year-old guard from North Carolina State, hit the ground running after being drafted as the overall pick No. 8 in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft. She was named the only rookie in the WNBA this year to his the 100-stock mark, and she became the only Sun rookie in franchise history to wrap up their first season with at least 370 points, 115 rebounds, 110 assists and 60 steals. Along the way, she tabbed numerous records, stamping her name into history time and time again.
As Unrivaled approaches, it's reasonable to say that Rivers will continue posting strong results, but it also wouldn't be far-fetched to say that she could experience difficulty on the court. This will be a new environment with new players and a 3-on-3 format that she isn't accustomed to. However, if she does experience any setback, it's likely that it will be short-lived. She is an adaptable player, more so than many players her age.
Rivers' first Unrivaled matchup with the Hive will take place on Jan. 5, 2026 against the Mist Basketball Club at 1 p.m. EST, followed by a game against the Breeze Basketball Club on Jan. 9 at 8:45 p.m. EST. Matchups can be viewed on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.