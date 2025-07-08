Caitlin Clark Reacts to Exciting News Before Valkyries Game
Indiana Fever All-Star guard Caitlin Clark plans to return to the court Wednesday at home against the Golden State Valkyries after missing five games with a groin injury. Golden State and Indiana are both 7.5 games out of first place in league standings, and the matchup will be vital for playoff positioning approaching the All-Star break.
Clark injured her left groin during Indiana’s last matchup with the Valkyries on June 19, and has missed five games. She finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, playing 34 minutes in the 88-77 loss. The Fever are 4-3 in her absence.
“I think it’s just nice to get back out there and get to the flow of being with my teammates again,” Clark told reporters at practice Tuesday.
When asked about the amount of minutes she expects to play, the two-time All-Star said she hopes to play in the high 20s, adding “I feel pretty good, but [I’m] probably going to try not to overdo it as well, and put myself in a good position moving forward.”
After a record-breaking rookie season, Clark’s second year has been hampered by injuries. Aside from the groin, the 6’0’’ guard out of Iowa sat out three weeks earlier in the year due to a left quad strain. Despite missing nine out of 18 Fever games, Clark was named an All-Star starter on June 29. She’s averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals this season. Her assists average is second in the league behind the Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas (via WNBA Stats).
Without a 20-point-per-game scorer, the Valkyries have defeated teams with a balanced, all-around attack. Five players scored in double figures in their last matchup against Indiana at Chase Center in San Francisco. On Sunday, Kayla Thornton became the first player in franchise history to be selected to the All-Star team as a Valkyrie.
The Fever last played on Saturday, losing an 89-87 nail-biter to the Los Angeles Sparks. Golden State is heading to Indiana after a 90-81 defeat in Atlanta on Monday–the third of a four-game road trip.
Fever big Damiris Dantas is also expected to return to action after missing five games to play for the Brazilian National Team in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.