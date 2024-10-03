Every WNBA Record Caitlin Clark Set or Broke During Her Rookie Season
Caitlin Clark's rookie season was historic despite the fact that the Indiana Fever got off to 1-8 start. After some early struggles Clark established herself as one of the most prolific scorers and passers in league history.
She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. With those numbers she led the WNBA in assists per game, was seventh in scoring and 19th in rebounding. She was also 21st in three-point percentage despite the fact that she had her worst shooting season since her sophomore year at Iowa. One place she never struggled was at the free throw line where she shot 90.6%, which was the second best mark in the league.
She was also second in the league in minutes per game with 35.4 while not missing a single game.
It's no wonder she set so many records. Here's a look at all of the records she set in the first year of professional basketball.
Caitlin Clark's WNBA Records
Clark set WNBA records for assists and turnovers. She smashed Alyssa Thomas's turnover record with 223, but offset that with a record 337 assists. She has the most assists in a single game with 19. She also scored the most points by a guard in a single season in WNBA history.
She was the fastest player to have 350 points and 150 assists to start a WNBA season regardless of experience and became the fastest player to hit 100 3-pointers.
She was the first player in WNBA history to record a line of 20+ points, 15+ assists and 5+ rebounds in a game.
Caitlin Clark's WNBA Rookie Records
She scored the most points by a rookie (769) and handed out the most assists by a rookie (337). She also set a record for the most turnovers by a rookie (223).
She had 14 double-doubles which is the most double-doubles by a rookie guard and most in Indiana Fever history (Angel Reese had the most double-doubles in rookie history with 26, coming within two of Alyssa Thomas' record of 28 from 2023).
Unsurprisingly, Clark also set the WNBA rookie record for three-pointers with 122. That's the second most in WNBA history behind the 128 Sabrina Ionescu hit last season.
She is the first rookie to ever record a triple-double in WNBA history. It was also the first triple-double in Indiana Fever history. She had a second triple-double for good measure.
She was the first person in WNBA history to be named Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month in the same month. She was the WNBA Rookie of the Month four times.
She now holds the record for double-doubles and 3-pointers in a season for the Fever as well as became the franchise's all-time leader in 10+ assists games.
Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star Records
Clark was the ninth rookie to be named a WNBA All-Star starter. She did that by getting a record 700,735 fan votes. Once the game started she had 10 assists, which set a record for assists in an All-Star game by a rookie.