Caitlin Clark to Miss Sparks-Fever Game With New Injury

The Indiana guard has had a bumpy start to 2025 health-wise.

Patrick Andres

Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball against the Storm.
Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball against the Storm. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
If the Indiana Fever want to get back over .500 Thursday, they'll have to do it without the services of guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark will miss the Fever's game against the Los Angeles Sparks with a groin injury, the team announced Thursday morning. The injury follows a three-week absence for the Iowa product from May 24 to June 14 due to a left quadriceps strain.

The last three games have been difficult for Clark, who has taken 23 three-pointers and made just one against the Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. The Fever are 1-2 in those games and 7-7 on the season.

Overall, Clark remains solid, averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds and 8.9 assists per game despite her apparently diminished state.

Indiana will undertake a brief road trip after playing the Sparks, visiting the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx in succession. The team currently holds the league's eighth playoff seed.

