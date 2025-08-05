Former 6th Overall Pick Named WNBA Trade Target for Chicago Sky, Valkyries
The Golden State Valkyries are preparing for a second-straight game against the Las Vegas Aces Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco, their last before the WNBA trade deadline on Thursday, August 7. The Valkyries, at 14-14, could make a move to bolster the roster as teams fight for a playoff spot in the second half of a very competitive season.
The Valkyries are 4-2 since the All-Star break, including back-to-back last-second road victories, and two blowout losses. Sunday’s 101-77 defeat at Las Vegas dealt a two-pronged blow to Golden State, as Las Vegas jumped to 15-14, one game ahead of the Valkyries in the WNBA standings. The expansion franchise is holding on to the eighth and final spot in the playoff picture, just ahead of the 13-15 Washington Mystics.
Valkyries, Mystics Could be Active at WNBA Trade Deadline
The Mystics have shined under rookie All-Star Kiki Iriafen, forming a twin-towers-like duo with third-year center Shakira Austin. The Valkyries on the other hand have dealt with multiple injuries to crucial bigs on their roster: first losing All-Star Kayla Thornton to a season-ending knee injury, and then losing Monique Billings for an extended period with ankle injuries.
Head coach Natalie Nakase has turned to Iliana Rupert to bolster the Valks’ front line with veteran Temi Fagbenle, but the roster could use more power under the basket before the deadline. The Mystics could potentially be the team that helps them.
With Iriafen cementing her place as a rising star, and Austin to complement her, Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards could be on the trading block before Thursday’s deadline. The highly-touted second-year player out of UConn was drafted by Washington in 2024 but hasn’t found a solid role with this year’s Mystics team.
Aaliyah Edwards Addresses WNBA Trade Rumors
According to a report from ESPN, Washington began exploring a trade for Edwards in July, and could be a target for the Valkyries and Chicago Sky, per USA Today.
On Tuesday, Edwards said she hasn’t spoken to the Mystic’s front office about a trade during an interview the Washington Post’s Kareem Copeland
“To be honest, I'm not even thinking about it,” Edwards said. "Just locked in with my team. Staying present where my feet are. And I think, especially this week because there's so much uncertainty, for me, it's just being mentally strong, mentally tough. Making sure that I continue to do the things I love, which just play basketball every day."
She added, "Blessed with this opportunity and blessed to be putting [on] for DC. So those are the things that I just continue to think about - playing for my teammates. All the outside noise, I don't really worry about it until it's something to worry about."
On August 1, the Valkyries signed former Dallas Wings forward Kaila Charles to a seven-day hardship contract to help the team fill out its roster. Golden State continues its playoff push Wednesday at home.