Indiana Fever Make Official Announcement After Caitlin Clark News
The Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever are the top two teams in average attendance this season, according to data from Across the Timeline. With excitement surrounding the Bay Area’s first-ever WNBA franchise, and the “Caitlin Clark Effect” on the league, the two franchises are flourishing in the league's most popular era. Both 9-9, the two teams will have their second matchup of the season Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Clark has missed the last five games due to a groin injury, but Tuesday's practice brought good news.
In addition to telling reporters she expects to return against Golden State, Clark looked capable of starring in two sports at Tuesday’s practice–throwing a cross-court spiral with ease. Clark is second in the WNBA in average assists in just nine games played this season.
Fans have been clamoring to see Clark return to action, and after missing five games with a left groin injury, the 2024 Rookie of the Year is now officially cleared to play. The Fever made the official announcement Tuesday afternoon, after head coach Stephanie White and Clark herself told reporters she expected to return to the court against Golden State.
"Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. Golden State: No injuries," the team announced on X.
Clark added after practice that the Valkyries are a team “that’s going to be moving constantly,” so she emphasized that she needed to bring a lot of “energy” to Wednesday’s game.
Three 2025 All-Stars are set to take the court Wednesday with Clark reigniting her connection with teammate and frontcourt phenom Aliyah Boston. This is Boston’s third All-Star selection.
The Valkyries expect their own star, 6’1’’ forward Kayla Thornton, to be a dominant interior presence as well. She was selected to the reserve team on Sunday–her first All-Star selection in a decade-long career.
The Valkyries got the best of Indiana in their last matchup on June 19–the last game Clark played in before her injury. It was the first ever game between the two franchises, who will battle it out again on Wednesday.