Caitlin Clark Effect on Clear Display in Early WNBA All-Star Voting Results
Caitlin Clark's popularity knows no bounds. The Indiana Fever star is on her way to leading the WNBA in All-Star fan voting for the second time in her two seasons, having received 515,993 votes with just over a week until the poles close.
The league announced the first returns on fan voting on Friday and her teammates—both current and former—have seen a staggering bump. Especially compared to the voting results from 2023, Clark's final college season.
Eight Indiana Fever players are in the top 40 in fan voting this year with three of her Fever teammates landing in the top 10. Aliyah Boston is No. 3 with 446,961 votes, Kelsey Mitchell No. 7 with 277,664 votes and Lexie Hull No. 9 with 217,438.
And it just keeps going from there. Natasha Howard is No. 16 with 158,331. Sophie Cunningham is currently No. 23 with 95,116 votes. Cunningham did not make the top 30 in voting in 2023, the year before Clark joined the WNBA when the leading vote-getting in the league, A'ja Wilson, finished first with 95,860 votes that season. Wilson, the three-time MVP, is currently No. 4 with 394,600 votes.
In 2023 Fever rookie Aliyah Boston finished fourth with 72,294 votes. This year the leading rookie vote-getter is Paige Bueckers with 312,920 votes.
Jonquel Jones, who won MVP of the 2024 WNBA Finals, finished No. 30 in voting with 13,609 votes in 2023. Right now No. 30 is another Fever player, Damaris Dantas with 72,262 votes. Kate Martin, Clark's Iowa teammate, who is playing 16 minutes a game for the expansion Golden State Valkyries, is right behind Dantas with 67,449 votes.
Napheesa Collier, who finished No. 15 with 30,680 votes in 2023, is in second place right now with 484,758 votes. Kelsey Mitchell was No. 22 in voting in '23 with 20,627 votes. Angel Reese, the WNBA's leading rebounder, is currently No. 13 in voting with 173,363 votes. And 38th in voting right now is DeWanna Bonner, who made the All-Star team in 2023 with approximately half as many votes (28,763) as she has right now (56,775).
Last year at this point in calendar the WNBA announced that A'ja Wilson led the league in voting with 217,773 votes and Clark was right behind her with 216,427. When the final numbers were announced Clark and Aliyah Boston had both passed Wilson and Clark had cracked 700,000 votes. If there's anywhere near that kind of increase in fan participation in the coming week, multiple players could pass the million vote mark.
That's about as many votes as the top 20 combined received in 2023.