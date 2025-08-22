Kate Martin Facing Big Opportunity After Valkyries' Report on Thursday
An arduous series of games has left the Golden State Valkyries worn down.
As the mont of August comes to a close, the Valkyries have been battle tested, first in a game against the Atlanta Dream on August 17 that saw center Iliana Rupert go down due to a strike in the head and enter concussion protocol and the following game against the Phoenix Mercury that made waves due to comments Golden State head coach Natalie Nakase made postgame regarding Valkyries guard Veronica Burton being kicked by a defender.
These factors paired with an already trying schedule that had Golden State playing four games with just a day's rest in between each has taken it's toll. Three Valkyries have been added to the injury report before the Valkyries' follow-up game against the Mercury on Friday: two questionable to play, Rupert and Carla Leite, while a third, Cecilia Zandalasini, is listed as not with the team, possibly so that she could avoid the road trip and have a calf injury evaluated, per comments from Kenzo Fukuda.
Kate Martin Could Receive Second Straight Start
These new injuries certainly put the Valkyries' depth into question, but they could also present an opportunity for a fan favorite guard to have some extra time in the starting lineup.
Kate Martin has been a reliable off the bench option for the Valkyries in 2025, but her appearances in the starting lineup have been few and far between. Martin has started in just four games for the Valkyries this season, though she started the Valkyries' last game against the Mercury and played 34:32 minutes, her career highest playing time total in a game.
As the season winds down and the schedule toughens, role players like Martin become crucial to stretching out the health of the team. Martin is averaging 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists-per-game and has been shown to rise to the occasion in big moments.
The Valkyries still have another day before the starting lineup will be announced but with so many Golden State players at less than 100%, "Money Martin" could very well get another shot in the starting five.