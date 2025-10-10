Golden State Valkyries On SI

Three Stars Golden State Valkyries Should Target to Make Playoff Push

The Golden State Valkyries need to fill a major hole in their offense.

Jack Haslett

Jun 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (right) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jun 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (right) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries put together a record-breaking season with a group that had only come together in one season.

Under head coach Natalie Nakase's guidance, the Valkyries fought their way to a 23-21 regular season and the eighth-seed in the playoffs. Outstanding defense, the third-best defensive rating in the league, and a flurry of three pointers were the keys to success for Golden State.

But, if the Valkyries want to continue to be contenders and achieve even higher success than what they experienced in 2025, they need to diversify their game and add some key pieces to do so.

Golden State Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini dribbles the ball past Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams.
Golden State Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini (24) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While 36.9% of the Valkyries' points came from three-pointers, the second-highest mark in the league, they were last in percentage of points in the paint, exposing a hole in their offense, which scored the second-least points per game of any team in 2025.

Golden State could remedy this issue by going after a high-profile big in the offseason. Due to the Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring at the end of October, the WNBA has a massive free agent class that is mostly holding out until a new agreement is met. With such a wide field to work with, the Valkyries could seriously bolster their size and offensive presence.

Here are three ideal players who the Valkyries could target in the offseason to immediately become a better team.

Brionna Jones

Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones.
Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) shoots free throws in the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones was one of the Dream's biggest threats throughout their 30-14 regular season. The team's leader in rebounds with 7.3 per game and a top-three team scorer with an average of 12.8 points per game on 52.7% shooting from the field, Jones would add size and an inside scoring presence that the Valkyries desperately need.

With the ability to play at both forward and center, Jones could slot well into the Golden State lineup without sacrificing the roles of other impact forwards from the 2025 roster the Valkyries would likely retain, such as Kayla Thornton and Cecilia Zandalasini.

Jonquel Jones

New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones drives to the basket.
New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jonquel Jones was the lead presence in the paint for the New York Liberty in 2025. Averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 26.8 minutes on the floor, Jones would provide the lift at the five position that Golden State will be looking for.

Like the Valkyries, the Liberty were a three-point heavy team that had the added versatility that Jones brought to the inside. She could perform a similar role for the Valkyries, and with the chaos occurring in New York with the departure of head coach Sandy Brondello, Jones could look for greener pastures in Golden State.

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson dribbles the ball against Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball against Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The 2025 MVP would make any team she's on the court for better, but filling a slot that the Valkyries already need makes A'ja Wilson an even more ideal fit.

Wilson led the WNBA in average points, rebounds, and blocks in 2025 and would bring both star power and all-around dominance to the Golden State offensive scheme.

With the Las Vegas Aces tearing their way through the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals, Wilson may not be inclined to jump off the Las Vegas rocket just yet. However, the Valkyries have asserted themselves as a premier destination for players, and with the connection between Wilson and Nakase when the latter was an assistant coach for the Aces, a reunion may be in order in 2026.

Related Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Haslett
JACK HASLETT

Bio: Jack Haslett is a writer and photographer covering Golden State Valkyries basketball for Sports Illustrated. Jack has previously published work with the Sporting Tribune, the Long Beach Current and DIG Magazine, covering sports, community events and news. A graduate from Long Beach State University, Jack has a passion for writing, photography and all things sports.