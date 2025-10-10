Three Stars Golden State Valkyries Should Target to Make Playoff Push
The Golden State Valkyries put together a record-breaking season with a group that had only come together in one season.
Under head coach Natalie Nakase's guidance, the Valkyries fought their way to a 23-21 regular season and the eighth-seed in the playoffs. Outstanding defense, the third-best defensive rating in the league, and a flurry of three pointers were the keys to success for Golden State.
But, if the Valkyries want to continue to be contenders and achieve even higher success than what they experienced in 2025, they need to diversify their game and add some key pieces to do so.
While 36.9% of the Valkyries' points came from three-pointers, the second-highest mark in the league, they were last in percentage of points in the paint, exposing a hole in their offense, which scored the second-least points per game of any team in 2025.
Golden State could remedy this issue by going after a high-profile big in the offseason. Due to the Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring at the end of October, the WNBA has a massive free agent class that is mostly holding out until a new agreement is met. With such a wide field to work with, the Valkyries could seriously bolster their size and offensive presence.
Here are three ideal players who the Valkyries could target in the offseason to immediately become a better team.
Brionna Jones
Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones was one of the Dream's biggest threats throughout their 30-14 regular season. The team's leader in rebounds with 7.3 per game and a top-three team scorer with an average of 12.8 points per game on 52.7% shooting from the field, Jones would add size and an inside scoring presence that the Valkyries desperately need.
With the ability to play at both forward and center, Jones could slot well into the Golden State lineup without sacrificing the roles of other impact forwards from the 2025 roster the Valkyries would likely retain, such as Kayla Thornton and Cecilia Zandalasini.
Jonquel Jones
Jonquel Jones was the lead presence in the paint for the New York Liberty in 2025. Averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 26.8 minutes on the floor, Jones would provide the lift at the five position that Golden State will be looking for.
Like the Valkyries, the Liberty were a three-point heavy team that had the added versatility that Jones brought to the inside. She could perform a similar role for the Valkyries, and with the chaos occurring in New York with the departure of head coach Sandy Brondello, Jones could look for greener pastures in Golden State.
A'ja Wilson
The 2025 MVP would make any team she's on the court for better, but filling a slot that the Valkyries already need makes A'ja Wilson an even more ideal fit.
Wilson led the WNBA in average points, rebounds, and blocks in 2025 and would bring both star power and all-around dominance to the Golden State offensive scheme.
With the Las Vegas Aces tearing their way through the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals, Wilson may not be inclined to jump off the Las Vegas rocket just yet. However, the Valkyries have asserted themselves as a premier destination for players, and with the connection between Wilson and Nakase when the latter was an assistant coach for the Aces, a reunion may be in order in 2026.