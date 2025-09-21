SI

A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA History With Fourth MVP Award

The Aces star stands above the rest.

Madison Williams

Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the 2025 WNBA MVP.
Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the 2025 WNBA MVP. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The WNBA named Aces star A'ja Wilson the 2025 MVP on Sunday, marking the fourth time she's won the award. Wilson becomes the only player in WNBA history to win the award four times.

This isn't even Wilson's first award of the 2025 season. She was also named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Lynx's Alanna Smith, which is the first time the league's split this award before. Wilson's making history left and right this awards season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/WNBA