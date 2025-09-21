A'ja Wilson Makes WNBA History With Fourth MVP Award
The Aces star stands above the rest.
In this story:
The WNBA named Aces star A'ja Wilson the 2025 MVP on Sunday, marking the fourth time she's won the award. Wilson becomes the only player in WNBA history to win the award four times.
This isn't even Wilson's first award of the 2025 season. She was also named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Lynx's Alanna Smith, which is the first time the league's split this award before. Wilson's making history left and right this awards season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More WNBA on Sports Illustrated
Published