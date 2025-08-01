Valkyries Coach Makes Kate Martin Decision Before Chicago Sky Game
The Golden State Valkyries are hoping to keep up momentum on the road as they face the Chicago Sky on Friday evening at Wintrust Arena. The 13-13 Valkyries have pulled off back-to-back last-second victories, first with Cecilia Zandalasini’s game-winning jumper against Atlanta Tuesday, and then a defensive stop over Brittany Sykes Thursday night in Washington against the Mystics.
These clutch wins have pushed Golden State back in the playoff picture in the eighth and final spot in the WNBA standings.
The Sky are missing crucial players–including All-Star and league double-double leader Angel Reese, as well as two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins. The struggling Sky have lost six games in a row despite Reese’s career year. She reportedly experienced back tightness after the Sky’s loss to the Mystics earlier this week.
For the Valkyries, the Bay Area is experiencing a youth movement ahead of the matchup against Chicago. With two key vets out, head coach Natalie Nakase is inserting fan-favorite Kate Martin into the starting lineup, along with third-year guard Veronica Burton, and French rookies Carla Leite and Janelle Salaün.
Leite and Salaün have previous experience in Europe. Center Temi Fagbenle is the only player older than 25 starting Friday night.
Kate Martin Earns the Starting Nod Against Chicago
Martin, a second-year guard, became well-known in the women’s basketball world for her play at Iowa with her close friend and teammate Caitlin Clark. Martin has struggled with inconsistent playing time in her first year with Golden State, but emerged Thursday with a team-high 14 points and three three pointers in the 68-67 victory against Washington. Martin has shown flashes of greatness, including a 21-point burst against the New York Liberty for a career-high in late June.
The Valkyries have shuffled around different players in the team’s inaugural season–so far one of the most successful in WNBA history. The expansion franchise will continue to experiment after losing two significant contributors. Last week, All-Star forward Kayla Thornton suffered a season-ending knee injury. Thursday, center Monique Billings left the game against Washington with an ankle injury, and will be sidelined for at least three weeks.