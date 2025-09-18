Valkyries Make Starting Lineup Change for Game 2 vs Lynx Due to Injury
The Golden State Valkyries have put together a historic 2025 season, and Natalie Nakase was rightfully recognized for it on Wednesday by being named WNBA Coach of the Year. However, the Valkyries have lost four consecutive games and are on the brink of elimination on Wednesday night.
The Valkyries are hosting the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Unfortunately for the Valkyries, they are not able to host their first-ever home playoff game at Chase Center because of scheduling conflicts, and instead have to travel to San Jose to play in the SAP Center. However, they are still confident that fans will travel, and they will still have a home-court advantage.
The Valkyries have their backs against the wall, riding a losing streak, facing elimination, playing against the first-seeded Lynx, and are away from their home court, but they are not giving up. In fact, the newly-crowned Coach of the Year is forced to make a tough decision for Wednesday's Game 2.
Valkyries make lineup change
The Valkyries are rolling out a starting lineup on Wednesday night that they have not deployed all season long. The Valkyries are starting Veronica Burton, Kaila Charles, Janelle Salaun, Cecilia Zandalasini, and Iliana Rupert.
Rupert is replacing the usual Temi Fagbenle in the starting five for the franchise's second-ever playoff game, as the five-year WNBA veteran center was shockingly ruled out of Wednesday's game at the last minute with a knee injury.
Rupert and Fagbenle had very different playoff debuts for Golden State on Sunday. Fagbenle dropped 12 points on 5-8 shooting, while Rupert had zero points on 0-2 shooting off the bench. Of course, they provide different skillsets, so it will be interesting how this new-look lineup plays together on the biggest stage of the season.
The Valkyries desperately need a spark, and Rupert being placed in the starting lineup could help them out. In 11 starts this season, Rupert has averaged 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 44.6% from three-point range. After shooting just 33.9% from the field and 29.0% from deep in Game 1, the Valkyries can use a boost from Rupert.
