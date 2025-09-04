Valkyries on the Verge of WNBA History vs Wings on Thursday
The Golden State Valkyries have been one of the most surprising teams in the WNBA this season, not only because their fanbase is already one of the best in the league, but they have been shockingly good for a first-year expansion team.
Through the first 40 games of the 2025 season, the Valkyries are 22-18 and sit in sixth place in the league with just four games left to play. The Valkyries have been fighting hard for a playoff spot, but on Thursday night, they could secure their place in the postseason.
Valkyries can clinch playoff spot
On Thursday night, the Valkyries are set to host the Dallas Wings, and these two teams are on very different paths. The Wings are riding an eight-game losing streak heading into Thursday's game, while the Valkyries are looking to pick up their fifth straight win. The Wings have a league-worst 9-32 record this season, and are virtually playing for nothing at this point.
For the Valkyries, however, Thursday night's game is one of their most important of the year. After the LA Sparks suffered a loss on Wednesday night, the Valkyries can clinch their spot in the playoffs with a win over the Wings on Thursday.
Via Nathan Canilao: "With the Sparks’ loss, the Valkyries can now a clinch a playoff berth tomorrow night with a win against the Dallas Wings."
Valkyries on the verge of history
Of course, the Valkyries are trending toward a playoff berth, regardless of what happens on Thursday night, but they can make it official with a win in front of their home crowd.
If the Valkyries make the playoffs this year, they will become the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.
Via Meghan L. Hall: "FYI: If the Golden State Valkyries win tonight, they make the playoffs. They would also become the first expansion team to do so in a debut year."
This Valkyries team has been special all year, and clinching a playoff spot in front of their home crowd to make WNBA history on Thursday night would be special. The Valkyries have the highest home attendance average of any WNBA team this season, and they have proven that they deserve this.
