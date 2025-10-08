Veronica Burton Gets Honored by WNBA After Valkyries' Historic Season
Veronica Burton's career season continues to receive recognition.
Burton blossomed in her first season with the Golden State Valkyries. Four seasons in to her career Burton emerged as one of the Valkyries' star players in their history-making 2025 debut. For her efforts, Burton was named the 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player and Associated Press Most Improved Player, and now she can add another honor to her resume.
Burton was named to the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team on Wednesday. Burton is among elite company on the second team with Aliyah Boston, Rhyne Howard, Breanna Stewart and Ezi Magbegor also receiving slots.
It's Burton's first All-Defensive honor of any kind in the WNBA and a well-deserved one at that. The Valkyries were one of the most elite defensive teams in 2025 and Burton played a major role in that prestigious status.
Burton has been recognized for her defense before. While playing in college as a member of Northwestern, Burton was named the 2022 WBCA Defensive Player of the Year.
Burton's Career-Defining Performance
Burton averaged the seventh-most blocks by a guard in 2025 with 0.6 per game, and was one of two guards to average over 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game, the other being her fellow Second Team selection Howard.
Burton was the key to the Valkyries' success in the latter half of the 2025 season, stepping up especially when Kayla Thornton went down with a season-ending knee injury in July.
Assuming the role of leading scorer on the team and a key defensive contributor, Burton had a heavy load placed on her that she took in stride.
“Whatever we ask from V [Burton], she executes," Golden State head coach Natalie Nakase said (via Valkyries). "She'll do whatever it takes to win. She's able to push through fatigue and has the mental toughness to stay calm, collected and composed for the team. She's taking a heavy load on offense and defense — one of the toughest players I've ever coached."
Over the course of the 2025 season, Burton smashed her way to new career highs in rebounds with 192, steals with 50 and blocks with 27. While she adjusted to her new role as a regular starter, Burton asserted herself as a game-changing threat on both sides of the court.
She led the Valkyries in average points, assists, steals and blocks on her way to her MIP and All-Defensive team selections. The Valkyries broke the mold of debuting Expansion Franchises with their 2025 season and things look likely to continue.
As Golden State continues to improve and build on their meteoric start as a franchise, Burton is likely to be a regular face in the roster and a continuous key to the Valkyries' success.