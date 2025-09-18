Golden State Valkyries On SI

Veronica Burton's Emotional Response After Valkyries' Crushing Loss to Lynx

The Valkyries' season ended Wednesday night after a heartbreaking loss to the Lynx in the final seconds of Game 2.

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles upcourt against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at SAP Center.
Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles upcourt against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at SAP Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries' miracle run is over.

The Valkyries put up a considerable fight in Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx as they fought to avoid elimination in front of their home crowd of Ballhalla.

The Valkyries held a commanding lead throughout most of the game until the Lynx mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, and the game came down to just a single score.

With the game on the line and the seconds counting down, Golden State forward Cecilia Zandalasini got the ball with one more chance to take a shot and save the Valkyries' season. But, Zandalasini's shot bounced off the rim, and with it fell the Valkyries' season.

"Obviously, that's a really tough way to go out, when you have a lead majority of the game. I think we've had a few games like that this year so it stings even more," Golden State guard Veronica Burton said (via WNBA). "But just really soaking this all in. This was an incredible experience. This was an incredible team."

The Valkyries have been fighting against the odds all season, and this playoff series was no different. As the eighth seed, the Valkyries were up against the Lynx, the best team in the WNBA in the regular season. After falling by 29 points in Game 1, the Valkyries came out strong and held the lead most of the game until the final minutes before the eventual loss.

Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings celebrates a basket in the fourth quarter with guard Veronica Burton.
Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (25) celebrates a basket in the fourth quarter with guard Veronica Burton (22), forward Janelle Salaun (13), and guard Kate Martin (20) in the fourth quarter in game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at SAP Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Still, the Valkyries have much to be proud of in 2025. As a first-year Expansion franchise, the Valkyries have defied the odds all season. Even just making it to the playoffs was new ground for a team in their position, and Golden State made sure to give their home crowd a show, even if it was in an unfamiliar arena in SAP Center, rather than Chase Center.

"This was an incredible team. A group of women that are really great people, and obviously ballers, too," Burton said. "I think it's bigger than basketball right now, and just appreciating where we are. Appreciating being in the Bay in front of this fanbase. It's just been really special."

Amongst all the achievements, the Valkyries fought against their fair share of adversity as well. Starting from scratch with young players and others they collected from the Expansion Draft, the Valkyries were still stricken with injuries, including the loss of All-Star forward Kayla Thornton for the season in mid-July, and the loss of key guard Tiffany Hayes from the playoffs due to a knee injury.

"This has been a really up and down year. A lot of injuries, a lot of different lineups, different rotations, but each one of us poured into this team and stepped up in different ways," Burton said. "I think we just built a bond that was unbreakable, so just reminding ourselves of that and the pride we have every time we put on a Valkyries jersey."

Golden State's season may have ended on Wednesday night, but 2025 has been a season to remember. The Valkyries have broken the mold for what an Expansion franchise can be and set the standard for what they can achieve going forward.

