Warriors' Brandin Podziemski's Strong Natalie Nakase Message
The Golden State Valkyries have been one of the best stories in sports this year, becoming the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.
The Valkyries have set the bar high for expansion teams, and with two more coming to the WNBA next year, at least one of them is likely to follow in Golden State's footsteps. On the court, the Valkyries are led by Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes, Janelle Salaun, and more, but the secret behind their success seems to come from the sideline.
Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase took the Golden State job for her first test as a head coach after being a top assistant with the Las Vegas Aces for the past three years. Now, Nakase is in the running for 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year, and many are debating where she stands among the league's best.
Will Nakase win COTY?
With just a few games left in the regular season, the WNBA award talks are heating up, whether it be about the highly-touted MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or Coach of the Year, fans are making their case for who should win. Of course, now that the Valkyries have clinched their first playoff berth, many heads are turning toward Nakase.
Nakase has been getting local attention all season long for how great she has been, but she has recently been gaining more recognition on the national stage. Of course, there is some strong competition for the award, but leading a team to a playoff berth as a first-year expansion team is undoubtedly a strong accomplishment.
Podziemski shares his take
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has been one of the Valkyries' biggest supporters throughout their inaugural season, and he recently went to social media to share some support for Nakase.
Responding to a post that asked, "Who is your Coach of the Year?" Podziemski showed love for Nakase.
Via Brandin Podziemski: "Natalie Nakase…. Not even close 🤝🏼"
The Valkyries have been incredible, and it would not surprise anyone if the league recognized Nakase for turning this first-year franchise into a playoff team by giving her the Coach of the Year award.
Related Articles
Valkyries Dealing With Unfortunate Situation After Making WNBA History
WNBA Fans React to Golden State Valkyries’ Historic Moment
Draymond Green Defends Valkyries Owner After Unfortunate Playoff News
Natalie Nakase Reacts to Valkyries Making WNBA History vs Wings