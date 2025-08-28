Paige Bueckers, Wings seeing injury report expand beyond belief
The Dallas Wings are headed east to take on the Atlanta Dream as they sit with a six-game losing streak, falling to fellow bottom-feeder Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night. And it is not looking like an easy task.
Dallas released the injury report for Friday's game, listing a whopping eight players, including Paige Bueckers, who missed Wednesday's game with an illness, and is questionable again for this matchup.
Ruled out are Luisa Geiselsoder with a shoulder injury that she suffered on Wednesday, Arike Ogunbowale with knee tendinitis, JJ Quinerly with an ACL sprain, Li Yueru with an ACL sprain, and Tyasha Harris after a knee procedure earlier this year.
Haley Jones (right knee) and Aziaha James (right ankle) are doubtful to play.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings comeback bid falls short vs. Connecticut Sun
It may be easier to list who actually will play, which includes the recent seven-day signing of Serena Sundell. Amy Okonkwo's 7-day contract is set to expire, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her receove a second after scoring 12 points against the Seattle Storm earlier this week.
The Wings are in jeopardy of not having enough players available. If Okonkwo is brought back, that would give the Wings six healthy players. If Bueckers returns from her one-game absence, that would be seven. They'd still need one more player to be active to have enough players available.
They could always make someone like Haley Jones available and not play her, but maybe the Wings should sign another player to a hardship contract if they can.
It's Been a Season From Hell for the Wings
The Dallas Wings have been dealing with constant injuries all season, but seeing eight players on an injury report is still insane. They're one loss away from matching last year's record, which was bad enough to land them the first overall pick, and they'll be in that range again this season.
Paige Bueckers has been one of few bright spots for the team this season, as she looks like a future superstar, highlighted by her 44-point outing against the Los Angeles Sparks a week ago. Dallas has prioritized building around her, and getting a look at some different players because of injuries is one way to do that.
READ MORE: NBA legend weighs in on WNBA debate over Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers and it’s no surprise