Dallas Wings comeback bid falls short vs. Connecticut Sun
The Dallas Wings are still in the loss column after falling 101-95 to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night inside College Park Center.
The Wings were facing tough odds to win the game as soon as the ball tipped because Paige Bueckers was ruled out with an illness before tipoff. However, that didn't stop the Wings from going out to a lead in the first quarter.
The Wings started off strong, building a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter. Then, the Sun picked things up in the second, chipping away at the Wings so much that they grabbed a five-point lead going into halftime.
Connecticut's advantage only grew in the third quarter, building a 13-point lead going into the fourth. While the Wings were in a difficult spot, they didn't give up in the final frame. Trailing by two with less than two minutes to go, the Wings were in position to pull off the upset, but that was as close as they got. The Sun closed out the game with a free throw battle to secure the victory.
Wings losing streak continues vs. Sun
Without Bueckers, fellow rookie Aziaha James stepped up in her absence. She led all Wings scorers with 22 points. Myisha Hines-Allen had 18 off the bench while Maddy Siegrist had 15. Amy Okonkwo stepped up as well with 14 points while Haley Jones scored 12.
For the Sun, rookie Leila Lacan had 22 to lead the way. Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles each had 18 apiece, while rookies Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivera both had 11.
The loss for the Wings is their sixth straight as they have spiraled to the bottom of the standings in the WNBA. The Wings have just five games left on their schedule, with their next four coming on the road. The first game of that stretch begins Friday against the Atlanta Dream. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
