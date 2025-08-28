NBA legend weighs in on WNBA debate over Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers and it’s no surprise
Two of the WNBA's biggest stars, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, remain a key vocal point in the league's growth. Now, an NBA legend has weighed in.
Chicago Sky owner and former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sang high praise for Bueckers, as the ex-NBA star sees a bright future for the soon-to-be second-year guard.
"Paige Bueckers to me was the next one," Wade said on "Time Out." "When you think about the GOATs of the game, I was looking at it like, ‘Paige Bueckers is going to be one of those GOATs."
Even though Bueckers has had her fair share of dominance, Wade still backs Clark as the better player.
Dwyane Wade Discusses Clark vs. Bueckers
"The ACL injury in college opened up the window for Caitlin Clark,” Wade said. "Now, Caitlin has always been a good player, but she wasn’t known. Paige had these injuries, and then Caitlin had these amazing two years in college.”
Having two prominent names of a similar caliber is what is going to drive the league forward. According to Wade himself, both of their stocks will only continue to grow as the years go on.
“Instead of having one star, now you’re able to have two stars, and they’re both different," Wade said. "They’re not the same star."
Bueckers has immense respect for Clark, specifically, even from afar.
"The pressure that she's put on every single night to perform at the level that she does, it's inhumane," Bueckers said in June.
Bueckers says the way Clark carries herself inspires her to forge her own path for the remainder of her career.
"I know she's a great person at dealing with it and just tuning out the noise and just continuing to be there for herself and for her team," Bueckers said. "But I mean the expectations, and it's tough when you listen to it. So I'm sure she has a great way of tuning it out."
Unlike the Indiana Fever, though, Dallas is spiraling out of control and is very much out of the playoff picture as the season progresses, and has lost six in a row. This included Wednesday night's loss to the Connecticut Sun, dropping at home 101-95.
The Wings will attempt to snap their skid Friday night, as they try to steal a road win against the Atlanta Dream in their final game this month.
Dallas has five games left, including Friday night's Dream game. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
