Dallas Wings Offering Free Food to First 300 Fans at Draft Party
Dallas Wings fans can begin prepping for draft day next month, as Monday, April 13, could serve as a franchise-altering day for the team, as they earned the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive season.
Regardless of who the Wings end up selecting, fans (season ticket holders and occasional buyers) can partake in a first-come, first-served draft party with some special perks while watching the festivities unfold throughout the evening.
The team announced that the first 300 fans would receive free food, per WFAA, alongside other special attractions including a sit-down with a Wings player (TBD, but Paige Bueckers seems like a worthy choice), alongside several screens where those in attendance can watch the draft from wherever they are in the establishment, Happiest Hour, in downtown Dallas.
Dallas Wings To Make 2026 WNBA Draft Extra Special
The event is set to begin at 5:30 local time, and tickets can be claimed through a special Eventbrite link on the Wings website free of charge beginning Monday, March 30. Guests will include general manager Curt Miller, Wings announcer Ron Thulin, and other stakeholders within the organization.
It's unclear what other events within the event will occur concurrently alongside draft coverage, as sometimes members of the media are allowed to partake in impromptu Q&A sessions with select subjects who are in attendance to get immediate reactions or other soundbites they otherwise couldn't.
ESPN's latest WNBA Draft projection has Bueckers' former college teammate, Azzi Fudd, going No. 1 overall. Here is what Michael Voepel wrote about the Huskies' star.
"UConn is seeking the seventh perfect season in program history, and Fudd has much to do with why the 26-0 Huskies have been unbeatable so far," Voepel wrote last month. "She is averaging 17.5 PPG and shooting 45.5% (76-of-167) from behind the arc. Fudd's ability to stretch defenses will be of great value in the WNBA, and she is also a reliable defensive player. Plus, the UConn pedigree goes a long way in a league that has seen so many outstanding former Huskies."
Should the reunion happen, it'll clearly demonstrate that a fresh start alongside a new regime was needed in Dallas. The Wings only won 10 games this past season. While they did retain a select few from last year's coaching staff, Dallas is now trusting former USF women's basketball coach Jose Fernandez to lead the team back to prominence.
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Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.