Wings Star Paige Bueckers Reveals Method Used To Unwind Away From WNBA, Unrivaled
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has used her Coach partnership to showcase a different, non-basketball side. As much as fashion is one of the biggest centerpieces of the collaboration, reading is just as important as she sat down with Elle Magazine to cover it all.
Bueckers, who will play in her second WNBA season this spring, should a CBA agreement be reached next month, that reading is one of her favorite pastimes when away from the court. It's not just something she enjoys, but also something her teammates enjoy. In fact, it's become a thing during road trips rather than just worrying about film and Xs and Os.
"We have a little book club," Bueckers said.
More than the collaborative effort, Bueckers said she enjoys how reading allows her to have a different perspective about herself and life in general.
"I think it was the creativity and combining different aspects of life," Bueckers said of Coach's "Explore Your Story" campaign's interest. "I’m a basketball player, I like to read, and I also like to express myself through fashion. Coach has done a really good job of having me be a part of these really cool things off the court, which allows me to express myself through a different lens and also to have people see me outside of the basketball court."
Paige Bueckers Compares Professional Sports To Acting
Bueckers said being able to find her inner self is what allows her to feel confident, whether that's what she wears, reads, or posts on social media.
"Because as an athlete, you’re more than an athlete," Bueckers added. "As an actor, you’re more than an actor. To find yourself in different worlds, and to find different ways to express yourself, I think that’s what this was really all about."
Bueckers is also using "streetwear" as another way to showcase herself from a non-basketball standpoint, sharing that she greatly enjoys that part of the pregame process.
"It’s really hot in Texas, so I struggle to wear anything long," Bueckers said. "But obviously, I love jorts. And the tunnel walk itself is only 10 or 15 seconds. So if I have to sacrifice being warm for a little bit I will, because I love sweaters, I love cardigans, I love vests, I love rugby polos, T-shirts, and things like that too. I love a collared shirt. My style is a mix of masculine, feminine, and comfortable."
Bueckers' offseason has been anything but break-worthy. From sporting events to shoots, she continues to put herself out there before her WNBA career resumes.