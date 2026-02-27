WNBA Superstar Paige Bueckers Sees Crossover Into Baseball Trading Cards
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has recently achieved household-name status to a new level. Again, it has little to do with women's basketball.
Instead, Bueckers is now part of a several-decade phenomenon in the evolution of the sports card industry. Bueckers was a recent addition to the "Ballpark Stars" super-card collection, according to Collectables On SI.
Here is what Lucas Mast wrote about Bueckers, as she threw out the first pitch at Globe Life Field this past season.
"Built on efficiency, vision and late-game shot-making, her game translated immediately to the WNBA, where she stepped in as both a franchise cornerstone and marketing centerpiece." Mast wrote.
The "marketing centerpiece" bit might just be an understatement. She is the total package. It seems that wherever Bueckers goes or decides to conquer next, the world is her oyster.
The same goes for life off the court, where Bueckers told Elle Magazine how much she has enjoyed finding out who she really is as a person away from the basketball court.
Paige Bueckers Opens Up About "Adversity"
"I think the best thing about going through adversity is getting to the other side and seeing how much you went through, how much that built you, and how much that made you stronger," Bueckers said regarding her book choice, I'll Give You the Sun! And that’s what my life has been about—handling and battling adversity and getting through it and becoming better from it."
Whether it's injuries, losses, or other forms of hardship, Bueckers recognizes that she has been a better person through it all.
At the end of the day, Bueckers said she is proud to lean on her values.
"I read the Bible and a lot of faith-based books that have helped me grow on my faith, too," Bueckers said. "So, I think there’s so many different types of books that you can read. Honestly, you’re going to find one—there’s a book out there for everybody."
Similar to most things that Bueckers surrounds herself with, re-emphasizing the lesson of being the best person possible is what matters the most you were. This is why she chooses to take everything that she does in her life seriously, which he says means more than just her jersey or who she represents when it comes to athletics. It's much bigger.
"I would say we need to end the stigma around books," Bueckers said. "You’re not a nerd, and you’re not geeky, for reading a book. Actually, books have helped me grow my intelligence a lot. I think you just naturally grow smarter when reading because you learn so much."
Whether it's sports cards, books, or basketball, Bueckers continues to reinvent herself in more ways than one.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.