The Dallas Wings are not only going through a transition on the court, but also off it.

With a new collective bargaining agreement reached and the season set to officially begin May 8, the Wings can now turn their focus to getting ready for the year ahead, which is star guard Paige Bueckers' sophomore WNBA season.

In doing so, a key element of the Wings' long-term success will be their practice facility. It was recently revealed that the team is interested in a fresh start for its practice facility, a process that is already underway.

City councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn (District 12) is not pleased with the way this project has played out, as costs are set to hover above $81 million. Should everything go according to plan, the $27 million the Wings are willing to commit to themselves will make it a success. But for now, it's anything but.

“[City] staff literally looked in the camera and said, 'We will have this open in the spring of 2026,'" Mendelsohn recalled in February. “It’s the end of February. In Texas, this is pretty much spring. We’re about to have spring break. We haven’t had a groundbreaking, let alone an opening.”

At press time, a 13-2 vote was passed to approve the $81 million project.

Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings Get Good News Regarding Practice Facility

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to Dallas Morning News reporter Myah Taylor, it was initially grim for a resolution upon waiting for the vote.

"Some Dallas City Council members are still expressing concern over the cost of the Dallas Wings planned practice facility at today’s meeting," Taylor tweeted Wednesday.

In another tweet, "Take Flight WNBA" pointed to how lucrative the project actually is.

"When the Dallas Wings complete their $81 million practice facility, it will be the third most expensive facility in the WNBA behind only Los Angeles and Phoenix," the outlet wrote.

Should a vote get reached, the Wings will still move ahead with their season. It'll just have a fresh start and a new era, which will include all new amenities. These include a kitchen, weight room, locker rooms, and much more.

"Take Flight WNBA" also had a nugget on the Wings' arena situation, directly related to the team's day-to-day environment.

"The Dallas Wings arena renovation discussion has been pushed back to April," the outlet reported. "In the original stipulation, if the Wings do not have an arena by the beginning of next season, they will move to the American Airlines Center until the renovated arena is completed."

We'll see how both projects play out. For now, though, it seems the Wings can rest easier knowing their long-awaited facility is coming.