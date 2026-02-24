Dallas Wings Commit $27M to Major Practice Facility Upgrade
The Dallas Wings finally received a huge update regarding their practice facility. According to Dallas Hoops Journal's Grant Afseth, the Wings are going ahead with their plans to build it by 2027 as they pumped $27 million into it to make it one of the WNBA's best.
Last September, the Wings broke ground on their new home and were excited to get started.
“It is a great day to be in West Oak Cliff and the City of Dallas, Texas,” CEO Greg Bibb said in a statement. "Welcome to history in the making as we officially break ground on the Dallas Wings practice facility – a truly transformative public-private partnership between the City of Dallas and the Dallas Wings.”
Bibb said the facility will allow the Wings to be set up for success for years to come.
Wings CEO Sends Encouraging Message To Dallas Wings
“The players will have the best – practice space, treatment and recovery, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and technology – elements essential to putting our athletes in the best position to win and for the Wings to become a championship organization,” Bibb said. “The facility will also feature mother’s rooms, a family lounge, meeting spaces, and player services to ensure our athletes and their loved ones are cared for on and off the court.”
Bibb said the facility is not only good for basketball, but also as a community aspect.
“The Dallas Wings practice facility will also help the team better serve the community by offering more camps, more clinics, more basketball and life skill development, and ultimately more opportunities for Dallas’ youth,” Bibb added. “Our professional athletes will serve as role models not seen from afar on a television or social media platform, but in this community’s backyard, right here in West Oak Cliff, up close and personal, where the city can be inspired, and the Wings can help the next generation realize what is possible with dreams, opportunity, and hard work.”
The Wings' practice facility timing could not have worked out any better, especially considering the team is undergoing a rebuild itself. New coach Jose Fernandez will have to undergo a ton of work to bring Dallas back to playoff contention, led by Paige Bueckers, whoever the team's No. 1 pick is, and a young core still learning what it takes to win.
All in all, though, Dallas is certainly looking towards the future and wants its foundation to be in a good place before embarking on the journey ahead.
