Should the Dallas Wings select UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, the future could look bright in the Lone Star State for years to come.

Bueckers and Fudd shared the court together in college, leading the Lady Huskies to a national title last spring before Bueckers headed to Dallas as the No. 1 overall selection in last year's WNBA Draft.

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi told NBC Sports earlier this week that the Wings landing a player like Fudd, who is already familiar with Bueckers' game and can re-establish on-court chemistry, would be huge for a near-immediate turnaround under new coach Jose Fernandez.

“When you get to the WNBA, if you have two guards that can pretty much do everything — defend, pass, shoot the three, get to the paint — then we’re talking about building championship DNA,” Taurasi said.

The Huskies just keep on winning, as they await the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 in the hopes that by the end of the month, Fudd, again, will be Final Four-bound.

Could Paige Bueckers Play With Azzi Fudd Again?

Mar 2, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Breeze BC guard Paige Bueckers (5) at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Taurasi said that despite Bueckers and Fudd having not played together in over a year, a potential transition from women's college basketball to the WNBA will be seamless for the duo should they end up on the same team.

“I think just from a bird’s eye view, you would say Azzi is the number one pick and, you know, the synergy that she has with Paige on the court, they play great together,” Taurasi said.

Having not lost in over a year, the Huskies seem primed to reach the national title game (and win it again) under Fudd's direction. If anything, it would be a reunion of sorts for both Bueckers and Fudd to play together again. Only this time, it would be on a much bigger stage with the WNBA world immensely paying attention.

We'll see how the draft unfolds in April. However, one thing is for certain: Fudd's landing spot will be one of the biggest storylines of the entire season, if not the biggest, given how much of a prominent figure she has been in women's basketball for the last several years.

With how popular Bueckers has become, too, the dream of winning a championship seems more realistic than it ever has been as the WNBA continues to grow holistically.