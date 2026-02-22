Chelsea Gray Reacts To Play That Knocked Paige Bueckers Out of 1-on-1 Tournament
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers recently bowed out in the Unrivaled's 1-on-1 Tournament to Chelsea Gray, who went on to win the whole thing. Bueckers was the top seed in her pool, but Gray dominated the match 11-2.
The final play was a controversial one, as Paige Bueckers fouled Gray, who sank the game-winning shot, before Bueckers left the court in frustration. It cost Bueckers a chance at another prize in the league, as she won the first free-throw challenge, netting her a cool $50,000. That pales in comparison to the $200,000 that Gray won for winning the 1-on-1 Tournament.
Bueckers was adamant that the foul was on the floor and that Gray shouldn't have been shooting a free throw. Especially in an event where one foul shot equals two points, it's brutal to lose in this way.
Gray recently appeared on the "Bird's Eye View" podcast, hosted by women's basketball legend Sue Bird, to discuss the final play, where she agreed the foul should've been on the floor, too.
“They let some stuff go, but that foul, she did try to foul me on the floor,” Gray said. “They didn’t call it, and then I went into my shot, and she still tried to get the foul, and then they called it. So, the timing in which the refs called the foul; it was a shooting foul when she fouled, but she tried to do it earlier.”
It would've been an uphill battle even if that foul had been called on the floor. Bueckers was just 1/6 from the floor in the game, while Gray ended up 4/9. Bueckers even missed her lone free-throw opportunity. Had she been a little more efficient from the floor, it may have been a different game.
Paige Bueckers and Chelsea Gray Still Have One Award to Chase — MVP
Paige Bueckers and Chelsea Gray are the likely two favorites to take home MVP, even if neither of their teams is among the best in the league. Paige Bueckers currently has the slight edge in scoring, but Gray has a small advantage in assists.
Bueckers is averaging 24.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 6.1 APG, while Gray is averaging 24.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 6.4 APG. Bueckers has been more efficient from the floor, but Gray has been more efficient from three. Bueckers has Breeze BC sitting 4th in the standings, while Gray's Rose is 5th.
This could be a very close battle for MVP, and it wouldn't be surprising to see either star take home the award.
