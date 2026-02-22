Paige Bueckers Backs Rickea Jackson After Return to Unrivaled, Breeze BC
Rickea Jackson made her return to Unrivaled on Saturday night, as she helped Breeze BC dominate Vinyl with a strong fourth quarter. Jackson missed the 1-on-1 Tournament and Breeze's last game as she attended to a wild personal matter involving her ex-boyfriend, Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr.
Pearce was arrested after chasing Jackson in his car and trying to run her down as she tried to get to a police station, among other things, as he now faces five felony charges. It wasn't surprising when Jackson decided to step away from the league.
Jackson was great in her return, putting up 22 points and 3 steals on 9/18 shooting as Breeze went on to win, 77-56. They outscored Vinyl 11-2 in the fourth quarter, and Jackson had four of those points.
After the game, her Breeze teammate, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, wanted to make sure Jackson knew the team had her back.
"I think basketball for a lot of us is our safe haven. We come here to just get into a different place mentally and just lock in, and it didn't look like she missed a beat," Bueckers said. "I've always learned in life when you're going through something, it's so much better to go through it with the people around you and the people you love."
Breeze Looking to Close Season Strong
There are only two games remaining for Breeze BC: Monday against Mist BC and Friday against Laces BC. Those are the two teams directly ahead of Breeze in the standings.
Breeze is currently 4th in Unrivaled with a 6-6 record, which is a game ahead of Rose BC in 5th. Breeze also has a much better point differential if it were needed for tiebreakers.
Phantom, Mist, and Laces have all clinched playoff spots already, so it's going to be a battle for the final spot, likely between Rose and Breeze. Rose is the defending champion and just got a boost to the roster, adding Angel Reese back.
With Mist and Laces already locked into playoff spots, maybe they don't push as hard in the final games. Seeding is still on the line, but they've already done the hard part by getting into the playoffs.
If Breeze follows the trend it has all season, they'll beat Laces while losing to Mist, as they've split every series with every team this year, so far.
