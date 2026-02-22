Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled Coach Lauds Her as 'One of One'
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has been dominant in her first season of the Unrivaled League. She's leading the league in scoring with 24.5 PPG, and is just barely in second in assists, averaging 6.1 APG. That has her in the running for the league's MVP.
Bueckers is more focused on trying to get Breeze BC to the playoffs, though. They currently sit in fourth place and are just a game ahead of Rose for the final playoff spot. To make matters more difficult, Breeze's last two games are against Mist and Laces, two teams ahead of them in the standings.
However, Bueckers led Breeze to a dominant 77-56 win over Vinyl on Saturday night, which put the team back at .500 on the season. After the game, Breeze's head coach, Noelle Quinn, gave Bueckers a ton of praise.
"It’s been an honor to coach her. The ability to draft her and build this team with her has been amazing to watch. She leads not only with her voice but by action. She demands from herself what she asks from her teammates," Quinn started.
"She’s a savant in a lot of ways. Not just a student of the game, but working every day on what she needs to improve while perfecting what she already does well.
"Her connection with people matters. Championships are fleeting, but impact and connection last. She understands that at a young age.
"She’s one of one, and she makes this team go. I’m grateful for this opportunity and not taking any moment for granted."
Could Paige Bueckers Win Unrivaled MVP?
If Paige Bueckers produces high numbers while leading Breeze to the playoffs, Bueckers could very well end up taking home MVP. Often, an award like MVP goes to the best player on the best team, but Kelsey Plum's stats on Phantom aren't quite as gaudy as either Paige Bueckers or Chelsea Gray.
The MVP will likely come down to Bueckers or Gray, and which one makes the playoffs. Breeze has a one-game lead over Rose, and Breeze has a 96-point advantage in the point differential despite just a game separating them. As long as Breeze can win one of their final two games, they should be in the playoffs. Will that be good enough for Bueckers to take home MVP? That'll depend on her performances in the final week more than anything.
